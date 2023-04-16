"Gonna cost us the game", "Haram football loading" - Barcelona fans furious as 31-year-old star starts against Getafe in La Liga fixture

Barcelona have announced their starting lineup to face Getafe in La Liga today and fans aren't happy to see Sergi Roberto in it. The Catalans are looking to continue their push for a first top-flight title in four years and visit the Coliseum Alfonso Perez to take on the Azulones.

Xavi's team currently boast a 10-point advantage over arch-rivals Real Madrid in the title race, but Los Blancos have played a game more.

Following a series of big wins, Barcelona appear to have lost some of their momentum lately, losing 4-0 to Real Madrid in the Copa Del Rey and then drawing 0-0 to Girona in La Liga.

A return to winning ways is on their agenda but fans fear the worst after seeing Roberto start the game for the visitors. The Spaniard has declined in recent years and his poor performances have caused fans to grow discontent with him to the point where there's a clamor to sell him altogether.

After seeing him start tonight's game, some Barcelona fans took to Twitter to express their disappointment, with one user emphatically claiming that he "can't take" Roberto anymore.

Another fan was perplexed at how Roberto continues to start over youngster Pablo Torre while claiming that Barcelona aren't a "serious club".

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions:

Barcelona face a tough run-in for La Liga title

Barcelona have a healthy lead over Real Madrid but face a tough run ahead of them, which could make the race more interesting. The Catalans are set to face Atletico Madrid, Real Sociedad, and Real Betis, the division's third, fourth and fifth-placed teams, while finishing their season away to bogey team Celta Vigo.

Los Blancos will be watching their games with a keen eye as any slip-up will be an opportunity for them to close the gap and put pressure on the Catalans.

Having dominated the league in the previous decade, Barcelona have gone almost four years without winning the La Liga title, although Xavi has done a commendable job of reviving the side following a period of lull.

