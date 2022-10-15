“Gonna be a disaster”, “It never works” – Tottenham fans fear star forward could suffer as Antonio Conte names one player in lineup for Everton game

Tottenham Hotspur fans were fearful to see Antonio Conte name both Ivan Perisic and Son Heung-min in his team's starting lineup against Everton in the Premier League on Saturday (15 October).

Fans noted that Perisic tends to take up all of the space, which affects Son's performance. They also claimed that it's a partnership that never seems to work.

Conte decided to field his team in a 3-4-3 formation. Fans opined that Perisic is more suited to a 3-5-2 formation. However, his partnership with the South Korean, who plays on the same side of the field as him, doesn't work when the team takes a 3-4-3 shape.

Here are some of the best reactions from Tottenham fans across Twitter after Antonio Conte named his team's starting lineup with both Perisic and Son in the XI:

Darsie Maplefield @martonabida @AlasdairGold son and perisic shouldnt play on the same sides. it never works! @AlasdairGold son and perisic shouldnt play on the same sides. it never works!

𝐇𝐎𝐓𝐒𝐏𝐔𝐑 𝐇𝐎𝐎𝐊𝐄𝐃 @HotspurHooked @pokeefe1 He is perfect for a 3-5-2 but in the 3-4-3 he occupies Son’s space so much that he ends up dropping deeper @pokeefe1 He is perfect for a 3-5-2 but in the 3-4-3 he occupies Son’s space so much that he ends up dropping deeper

Rosie @sonslashthfc Also, one thing that concerns me is that Perisic and Son are partnered again. Good lords, please let them do some magic. We need their partnership to work Also, one thing that concerns me is that Perisic and Son are partnered again. Good lords, please let them do some magic. We need their partnership to work 😭

a @HEUNGMlNS 352 is new and shiny and interesting but we Did just play 343 like 2 days ago and it was alrigjt… However… son and perisic on the left… makes u think 352 is new and shiny and interesting but we Did just play 343 like 2 days ago and it was alrigjt… However… son and perisic on the left… makes u think

The Spurs are currently in third spot in the Premier League table with 20 points from their first nine league games of the season. Everton, meanwhile, sit in 12th spot with 10 points from nine games.

Son Heung-min has scored five goals and provided two assists in 13 games across all competitions for the north London-based club so far this campaign. Perisic, meanwhile, has bagged four assists from 12 games in all competitions this season.

Tottenham manager Antonio Conte talked about playing three strikers

Tottenham coach Antonio Conte.

Tottenham coach Antonio Conte recently spoke about playing all three of Richarlison, Son and Harry Kane together as strikers. Here's what the Italian manager said to reporters ahead of his team's Premier League clash against Everton (via football.london):

"I think when we play with three strikers, you have to know that your type of game is more direct. Not with a lot of possession because you have three strikers, only two midfielders.

"On one side, you control the game less but on another side you know you have three strikers with Sonny, Harry and Richarlison. With the rest of the team, we have to put them in the best situation to score."

Conte further added that he initially had doubts about playing all three of them together:

"Honestly, at the start, I had some doubts about the balance to put three strikers like Richy, Harry and Sonny. Because you know very well you have to attack, but at the same time it’s important to have a good balance if you want to be competitive."

