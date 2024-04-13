“Gonna be the end of this club”, “He’s doing nothing” - Manchester United fans slam Ten Hag for naming 26-year-old in line-up vs Bournemouth

Manchester United fans are infuriated with Erik ten Hag for insisting on starting Marcus Rashford in their clash with Bournemouth today (April 13).

Ten Hag has named an unchanged side from the one that drew 2-2 with Liverpool last Sunday (April 7). The Dutch coach has dealt with injuries to his defense and attack with Lisandro Martinez, Luke Shaw, Tyrell Malacia, Raphael Varane, Jonny Evans and now Antony sidelined.

Rashford has continued to be a starter this season despite an alarming nosedive from last season's excellence. The 60-cap England international has managed eight goals and five assists in 38 games across competitions. His place in Ten Hag's team has come under scrutiny with many questioning his commitment to press.

However, Ten Hag doesn't have many other options to choose from other than Amad Diallo. The Ivorian winger is available and may be eager to build on his iconic winner in a 4-3 FA Cup quarterfinal win (a.e.t) against Liverpool.

Amad settles for a place on the bench as Ten Hag places his trust in Rashford. He had a mixed performance in his side's draw with the Merseysiders in the league at Old Trafford last weekend.

Rashford starts in attack alongside Alejandro Garnacho and Rasmus Hojlund who has come off the boil.

Bruno Fernandes captains the side in attacking midfield with Casemiro and Kobbie Mainoo in midfield.

Diogo Dalot, Harry Maguire, Willy Kambwala and Aaron Wan-Bissaka are in defense.

Andre Onana continues in goal and perhaps deserves more praise for consistent performances for Manchester United after a dodgy start to the season.

However, Ten Hag's selection of Rashford hasn't gone down well with the Old Trafford faithful and one fan wanted Amad to start:

"Still no Amad in the starting lineup. Erik continues to play Rashford on the left when he's doing nothing."

Another fan was bemused:

"Rashford drops stinker after stinker and is still selected. That guy’s gonna be the end of this club."

Here's how fans on X (formerly Twitter) reacted to Rashford starting for Manchester United against Bournemouth:

"So Rashford has to start??? Wonderment," one fan wrote.

"What is with Ten Hag and Rashford though?" another fan asked.

"Rashford starting with poor form. What does Mount need to do to get a game?" one fan pondered.

"Bench Rashford and play Mount in his position," one fan demanded.

"Rashford stinker incoming," another fan predicted.

Scott McTominay misses Manchester United's clash with Bournemouth

Scott McTominay is sidelined for today's game.

Scott McTominay is another notable absentee and the Scottish midfielder hasn't even made Manchester United's bench. He's been important for Ten Hag's side this season, registering nine goals and three assists in 36 games across competitions.

However, Ten Hag suggested McTominay wouldn't be fit in time for the trip to the Vitality Stadium. He said (via Manchester Evening News):

"Scott: I don't think so. We have a training training, so we have a day, he will push, he is so keen to be a part of it tomorrow, so it's very questionable."

Manchester United's hopes of a top-four finish are in major jeopardy and their draw against Liverpool didn't help. They've dropped down to 7th after Newcastle United won today and trail fourth-placed Aston Villa by 11 points with a game in hand and seven games left.

