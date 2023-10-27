"Gonna be a good baller", "Like father like son" - Fans react as Cristiano Ronaldo's son hits the 'Siu' after scoring for Al-Nassr U13s

Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. donned the #7 jersey, entered the field for Al-Nassr U13s, and scored a goal for the Saudi Arabian youth side. Fans took to Twitter to react as he notably celebrated with his father's famed 'Siu'.

The young talent has cut his teeth in the youth ranks of footballing giants like Real Madrid, Juventus, and Manchester United, before joining Al-Nassr's youth side. He then netted his first goal for the club from the penalty spot, and then hit the celebration afterwards.

Having to fill the enormous boots of his legendary footballer father Cristiano Ronaldo is no mean feat. However, the youngster has taken it to heart with relative ease. Fans erupted in a frenzy on Twitter, offering takes that showed their excitement at his talent.

One fan exclaimed:

"Gonna be a good baller."

Another couldn't help but recognize the familial traits, tweeting:

"Like father like son."

Here is a selection of their tweets:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Cristiano Ronaldo thrives despite Ballon d'Or snub

Just as his son heralds the dawn of a potentially legendary career, Cristiano Ronaldo has continued to impress. Despite being 38, the Portuguese maestro is shattering norms and still dominating the game at an astonishing level.

Five goals in two international appearances for Portugal and eleven goals in nine league matches for Al-Nassr have seen him shine impressively this season. However, Ronaldo will be absent from the 2023 Ballon d'Or shortlist.

Cristiano Ronaldo not even being considered among the 30 nominees may look like a glaring omission. However, he did little last season, failing to guide either Manchester United, Al-Nassr, or Portugal to a single trophy.

His move to Al-Nassr came under less-than-ideal circumstances, as he slammed the Red Devils openly during an interview with Piers Morgan. Following the fractious exit from Manchester United, the Middle Eastern club was one of the few viable options for the veteran striker.

Critics may argue that Cristiano Ronaldo's transition to the Saudi Pro League is essentially a soft landing from the heights of European football. However, scoring goals in any league, against any opposition, remains impressive.

His star power, as well as Saudi Arabia's flowing coffers, have seen a number of European stars follow the legendary forward to the Middle East. Current Ballon d'Or holder Karim Benzema left Real Madrid in the summer for the Saudi Pro League. A host of Premier League players also opted for a switch, including three Liverpool players.