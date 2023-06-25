Fans online were awestruck as Lionel Messi scored another freekick goal in Maxi Rodriguez's testimonial game on Saturday, June 24.

Argentina played against Newell's Old Boys at the Estadio Marcelo Bielsa in Messi's hometown Rosario as they paid tribute to Rodriguez. The Newell's youth product retired in January 2022 playing for his boyhood club.

Between his two stints with the Argentine club, Rodriguez played for Espanyol, Atletico Madrid, Liverpool, and Penarol. The winger scored 176 goals and provided 52 assists in 614 games in his club career.

He also scored 16 goals in 57 appearances for Argentina. Hence, it was fitting that his farewell saw his national team and his boyhood club clash in a friendly game.

Lionel Messi scored a brilliant hat-trick in the game, including a stunning freekick in just the fourth minute against Newell's Old Boys.

Fans online were ecstatic to see the goal and some even predicted that the scene will be repeated often at Messi's new club Inter Miami. One fan tweeted:

"This is what is gonna happen in every inter miami game"

Here are some reactions to Lionel Messi's freekick goal in Maxi Rodriguez's farewell game:

Messi has scored 62 freekick goals in his career (via Be Soccer). This includes 50 for Barcelona, 10 for Argentina, and two for Paris Saint-Germain.

Lionel Messi on receiving tremendous reception in hometown Rosario

Lionel Messi, regarded by many as the greatest footballer of all time, turned 36 years old on Saturday, June 24. At Maxi Rodriguez's farewell match in Rosario, the former Barcelona man received a tremendous reception from the crowd. They greeted him with claps, cheers, and whistles and wished him on his birthday.

After the game, the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner explained how special it was for him to celebrate his birthday in his hometown. He said (via @WeAreMessi):

"It had been a long time since I spent a birthday in Rosario with my family and friends. It's the first time since I've been world champion, so it's special."

Lionel Messi is understandably revered in Argentina, especially after the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. He captained his side to the coveted trophy, scoring seven goals and providing three assists. He also won the Golden Ball for his contributions.

The Inter Miami forward has also helped La Albiceleste win the 2021 Copa America and the 2022 Finalissima.

