"Gonna be a horror show", "What a way to celebrate Halloween" - Manchester United fans react hilariously as 29-year-old earns rare start for West Ham clash

Manchester United fans were left fuming as Erik ten Hag named Harry Maguire in the starting lineup for his team's Premier League clash against West Ham United on Sunday (30 October).

The Red Devils are set to host the Hammers in a crucial league game. Maguire's last start in the league came against Brentford on Matchday 2. Ten Hag's side suffered a devastating 4-0 defeat in that game.

The club captain also suffered a hamstring injury in the meantime and was sidelined for a while. The center-back played 45 minutes midweek as United earned a 3-0 win against FC Sheriff in the UEFA Europa League.

Maguire has played only six games under Ten Hag this season, starting three of those matches. The English defender has been subject to criticism from fans due to his lackluster performances.

They were not too happy to see Maguire back in the starting XI for the West Ham game as well. He will partner Lisandro Martinez at the heart of the defense.

Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter as Ten Hag named Harry Maguire in Manchester United's starting lineup:

Trey @UTDTrey Elanga and Maguire both starting, God please don’t let my enemies laugh at me today Elanga and Maguire both starting, God please don’t let my enemies laugh at me today😭

Lατιf🦅 @iLatif_ Harry Maguire is back just when we could take advantage of Chelsea and Liverpool losing. God why? Harry Maguire is back just when we could take advantage of Chelsea and Liverpool losing. God why?😔😔😔😔

KWASI GAZY @Kwasigazy Maguire in the starting line up. Who did we offend as Manchester United fans ?? Maguire in the starting line up. Who did we offend as Manchester United fans ??

EDGAR🤠 @IamEdgaarr Maguire in the lineup??. Dear investors don’t waste your money Maguire in the lineup??. Dear investors don’t waste your money😂

Privilege Mufc 🇾🇪 @privilege_mufc Harry Maguire with his first start in the league in over a month. No one is in desperate need of a good performance more than him. Hope he reedems himself. Harry Maguire with his first start in the league in over a month. No one is in desperate need of a good performance more than him. Hope he reedems himself.

Aysha Ridzuan @ayshardzn Maguire starts. God help us. Maguire starts. God help us.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag happy to have Harry Maguire back

Erik ten Hag recently said that he was happy to give Harry Maguire minutes during the game against FC Sheriff. The Manchester United manager told Sky Sports (via Manchester Evening News):

"We have five games to go in a short period, so we need everyone but that's obvious. I'm really happy Harry [Maguire] is back from his injury and now he has to fight for his position back in the team. I was really happy to give him the minutes yesterday [Thursday vs FC Sheriff] and he did well.

"So, he will compete for those positions in the team and we have to win all of the games. So, I'm happy he's available, ready and prepared to get in the team."

Harry Maguire also spoke about his comeback to the team and discussed the club's progress under Erik ten Hag. He told the club's official website:

"It's great to be back, Being injured is always a tough part of being a footballer, but I've been kicking every ball on the sidelines, cheering every goal that's gone in and supporting the lads.

"We've picked up some good results and we're pushing [to] where we want to be in the Premier League as well. We've got important games coming up and that's what it's all about."

