"Gonna show him levels" - Fans predict Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo will be 'owned' by superstar forward in crunch 2022 FIFA World Cup clash

Fans on Twitter feel that Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo will be outperformed by Uruguay attacker Darwin Nunez when the two sides clash in the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Monday (28 November).

Ronaldo will start for the 2016 European champions' clash against Uruguay as will Liverpool's Darwin Nunez.

The Liverpool forward failed to find the back of the net in Uruguay's clash against South Korea on 24 November. However, Ronaldo was on the scoresheet for Portugal in his team's 3-2 win against Ghana the same day. The 37-year-old found the back of the net from the spot after earning the penalty himself.

Fans, however, believe Nunez will outshine Cristiano Ronaldo during the crucial 2022 FIFA World Cup clash. Here are some of the reactions:

Adam West @Adamwest04 Nunez is gonna show Ronaldo levels tonight Nunez is gonna show Ronaldo levels tonight

Kwambi_man 🇳🇦🌴 @Max_speakz_

#Qatar2022 #FIFAWorldCup The two GOATS at the world cup Darwin Nunez and Cristiano Ronaldo are playing against each other tonight The two GOATS at the world cup Darwin Nunez and Cristiano Ronaldo are playing against each other tonight 🔥#Qatar2022 #FIFAWorldCup https://t.co/3ZxNG1bYXm

Sameer @sameerlowkey So its Nunez vs Ronaldo next So its Nunez vs Ronaldo next

Heading into today's contest, Fernando Santos' team have three points after defeating Ghana and Uruguay have a point after drawing with South Korea.

Portugal coach Fernando Santos on injury to Cristiano Ronaldo's teammate Danilo Pereira

Portugal v Ghana: Group H - 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar

Ronaldo's national teammate Danilo Pereira won't be a part of the Portugal side that faces Uruguay on Monday after suffering an injury in training.

Speaking to the media, Portugal boss Fernando Santos spoke about the player's status and said (via PortuGOAL):

“It’s one of those incidents that nobody can really understand. We were working on set pieces, he was in the middle of a pack of players and suddenly he screamed out. He took his time to catch his breath but after a while, he was breathing normally and it didn’t seem anything special. But he went to the hospital to get checked over and we found out the type of injury he has [three fractured ribs]."

Santos added:

“If we can use Danilo again in the World Cup all the better but it depends on how his recovery goes. But have three centre-backs and other players who can play in that position. We are not going to make a drama out of it or cry about it. It’s football."

"We’re very disappointed, first and foremost, for him. But Danilo is with us and he’ll stay with us. And perhaps the strength he transmits will give us a big boost to strive to offer him a present along with all the Portuguese.”

Santos also revealed that Pepe will be the player to replace Pereira for the clash against Uruguay and said:

“Pepe will replace him. He will play and he’s ready, like he always is.”

Get Brazil vs Switzerland Live score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : Who will top Group H in FIFA World Cup 2022? Ghana Portugal Uruguay Korea Republic 730 votes