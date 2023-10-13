"Gonna stink up the pitch and hold them back" - Fans in disbelief as 26-year-old star starts for Brazil in World Cup qualifier against Venezuela

Fans aren't impressed to see Richarlison start for Brazil in their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Venezuela tonight (October 12).

Richarlison has endured a frustrating spell at Tottenham Hotspur, tasked with filling the void left by Harry Kane. He's managed two goals and as many assists in nine games across competitions.

The Spurs striker has fared better on international duty but he's without a goal or assist for Brazil since the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He will be hoping tonight is a turning point for him to reignite his somewhat stagnating career.

Selecao interim boss Fernando Diniz has chosen Richarlison in attack against Venezuela, alongside Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo, and Neymar.

Meanwhile, Bruno Guimaraes and Casemiro have been selected in midfield, with Danilo, Marquinhos, Gabriel Magalhaes, and Guilherme Arana in defense. Ederson will be in the sticks for Brazil.

Diniz's side will look to continue their perfect start to their CONMEBOL 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying group. They sit top of the table, with a superior goal difference of one goal over second-placed Argentina.

However, fans aren't too enthused that Richarlison is playing with one fan having a damning assessment of his starting role:

"Richarlison is gonna stink the pitch and hold them back play Jesus."

Here's how fans on X (formerly Twitter) reacted to the Spurs striker being selected:

Neymar is eyeing winning the World Cup with Brazil after a heartbreaking exit from last year's tournament

Neymar wants World Cup glory.

Neymar has suggested that he will be part of Brazil's squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup should they qualify. There were question marks over the 31-year-old's future with his national team following last year's tournament.

Selecao exited the competition in the quarterfinals after suffering a 4-2 defeat on penalties. Neymar netted in extra time but Bruna Petkovic equalized to take the tie to penalties.

The Al-Hilal superstar sobbed after the defeat and many reckoned it may have been the last time he took part in a World Cup. However, that doesn't appear to be the case as he hinted that he still has a burning desire to win the tournament (via GOAL):

"I'll go year by year and we'll see. Of course, I have a very big dream, that of winning the World Cup.”

Neymar is yet to win the World Cup during his illustrious career, taking part in three editions of the tournament. He recently became Brazil's all-time record goalscorer with 79 goals and 58 assists in 126 caps.