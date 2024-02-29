"Gonna tear this night", "Do it for the fans" - Fans back Al-Nassr star to step up and perform against Al-Hazm in Cristiano Ronaldo's absence

Saudi Pro League giants Al-Nassr are prepared to face bottom side Al-Hazm on February 29 without captain Cristiano Ronaldo after his suspension for inappropriate behaviour. The Portuguese superstar will be sorely missed by the side as he will be absent for only a second time this season.

Al-Nassr claimed a narrow victory over fierce Riyadh rivals Al-Shabab in their most recent league match, with Ronaldo finding the net in the 3-2 win. The 39-year-old has now scored in each of his last four games for Al-Nassr since the turn of the year.

With 22 goals and nine assists in 20 appearances this season in the league for Cristiano Ronaldo, replacing him would prove to be a tough task. Manager Luis Castro opted to start 27-year-old Sami Al-Najei in the encounter, but the attacking burden would be borne by Anderson Talisca and Sadio Mane.

Al-Nassr fans are expectant a good performance from Brazilian forward Talisca, and they took to X to hail his inclusion in the XI. One fan wrote:

"I think Mane and talisca gonna tear this night"

Another tweeted:

"We will be waiting for that Siiiuuuu celebration from you Do it for the fans and the [GOAT]. Never Lose The Faith. All the best. We Move"

See more reactions from fans below;

Anderson Talisca has been in fine form this season, providing great support for Cristiano Ronaldo on the goalscoring front. He has already found the net 13 times and has provided four assists in only 17 league appearances for Al-Alami.

Sadio Mane has also enjoyed a productive season, with eight goals and four assists in 21 league appearances for the side.

Cristiano Ronaldo slapped with disciplinary action following gesture at Al-Shabab

Saudi Pro League poster boy and Al-Nassr captain Cristiano Ronaldo has been handed a one-match suspension after he was found guilty of indecent behaviour. The former Real Madrid man also received a fine of $8,000 as a slap on the wrist for his action against Al-Shabab.

Ronaldo was taunted by Al-Shabab fans, who repeatedly chanted the name of Lionel Messi, and this provoked a response from the forward. His reaction was deemed to be an act of obscenity by the Saudi Arabia Football Federation, and he was punished for the action.

Cristiano Ronaldo will sit out the clash against Al-Hazm on Thursday. He will return to action when his side travel to the United Arab Emirates for the AFC Champions League quarterfinals. They face Al-Ain in the first leg of their last eight encounter on March 4 and their captain is expected to feature.