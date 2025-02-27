"Gonna win us la Copa del rey", "Proves his worth every time he plays" - Real Madrid fans praise star after 1-0 win over Sociedad

Real Madrid fans were full of praise for teenage star Endrick after his decisive goal earned them a 1-0 win away from home against Real Sociedad. Los Blancos claimed a vital first leg win over the Basque club to take charge of their Copa del Rey semi-final tie.

Manager Carlo Ancelotti expressed his belief that Endrick will turn out to be a great striker in the future and backed up his words by starting the youngster against Real Sociedad. The 18-year-old repaid his manager's trust with a fine effort in the first half that turned out to be the winner for Los Blancos.

Endrick took his tally to six for the season across all competitions, with four of those goals coming in four appearances in the Copa del Rey. The former Palmeiras youngster has proven to be a quality deputy for Kylian Mbappe, who was not in the squad for the game.

Real Madrid fans were pleased with Endrick's performance at the Anoeta, and they took to X to praise the youngster.

A fan predicted that the young striker will win them the cup.

"i can’t believe endrick is gonna win us la copa del rey", they posted.

Another fan made a comparison of Endrick with Barcelona phenom Lamine Yamal.

"Endrick got more goals than Yamal the last 5 months with 2200 less minutes", they wrote.

A fan account made a point about the impact of the youngster.

"Endrick proves his worth everytime he plays", they posted.

Another fan attributed Real Madrid's possible success in the competition to the young striker.

"If we win this copa del Dey , it’s straight away Endrick carry job even if he doesn’t start in the final 💯❕", they wrote.

A fan declared that the 18-year-old striker is superior to Yamal.

"Hope it’s common knowledge that Endrick is better than Yamal?", they asked.

A fan detailed what they like in Endrick and his potential.

"I see alot of potential in that boy Endrick. His pace and relentless pursuit of the ball is what I like most about him. If utilised well, he will come in handy very soon and will be pivotal part of our squad", they wrote.

Endrick enjoyed 72 minutes of action for Los Blancos before he was hauled off and replaced by defender David Alaba in the closing stages. The youngster completed just eight passes in his time on the pitch, made two recoveries, and won two ground duels.

Endrick fires Real Madrid to win over Real Sociedad

Teenage sensation Endrick was the match winner for Real Madrid as they claimed an important 1-0 win over Real Sociedad at La Anoeta. Los Blancos have taken charge of their Copa del Rey semi-final by winning the first leg away from home.

With Mbappe and Rodrygo missing, Endrick led the line for Carlo Ancelotti's side, and needed just 19 minutes to score. The 18-year-old latched onto a through ball from Jude Bellingham before applying a brilliant outside-of-the-foot finish to put his side ahead in the game.

Endrick struck the woodwork with another fine effort at the start of the second half before his substitution with 18 minutes to play. Real Madrid held on, with Andriy Lunin doing well to earn his side a clean sheet ahead of the return leg at home.

