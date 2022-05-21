Gonzalo Higuain chooses the winner of the Champions League final between Real Madrid and Liverpool

Former Real Madrid forward Gonzalo Higuain has stuck to his allegiance and has picked Los Blancos to beat Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League final. The final is set to take place at Paris' Stade de France on May 28.

Gonzalo Higauin was quoted as saying the following (via Madrid Xtra on Twitter):

"Real Madrid or Liverpool? Real Madrid. I played for 7 years there, how could I not say Madrid?"

Gonzalo Higauin spent seven seasons at the Santiago Bernabeu. During his time in the Spanish capital, Higuain scored 121 goals in 264 appearances across all competitions.

Despite his impressive statistics, the Argentine forward failed to win the Champions League with Los Blancos.

Madrid Xtra @MadridXtra 🎙| Gonzalo Higuain: “Real Madrid or Liverpool? Real Madrid. I played for 7 years there, how could I not say Madrid?” 🎙| Gonzalo Higuain: “Real Madrid or Liverpool? Real Madrid. I played for 7 years there, how could I not say Madrid?” https://t.co/gbEqdTRVMn

Real Madrid produced one of their finest Champions League comebacks in the semifinals against Manchester City to book a place in this year's final.

Los Blancos needed two late goals from Brazilian forward Rodrygo to take the second leg into extra time where Karim Benzema scored the winner from the penalty spot.

Carlo Ancelotti's side will now be looking to win their 14th European Cup/Champions League title in their illustrious history. The last time they won the trophy was back in 2018 which was against Liverpool in Kiev.

The game ended 3-1 with Welsh star Gareth Bale scoring a brace on that occasion, including an overhead kick in the second half. The third goal was scored by Karim Benzema.

Jurgen Klopp's side, meanwhile, did not have to wait long to win their first Champions League trophy under Jurgen Klopp. The very next year, the Reds defeated Tottenham Hotspur in the final 2-0 to win their sixth European Cup.

Real Madrid and Liverpool have had a successful 2021-22 season

Both Real Madrid and Liverpool have had successful seasons prior to their meeting in the Champions League final.

Carlo Ancelotti's side have already secured the La Liga title and will now be looking to complete a league and Champions League double.

It is worth mentioning that Los Blancos have completed their league campaign. They played out a 0-0 draw in their final league game against Real Betis on Friday, May 20.

Liverpool, on the other hand, have already secured two trophies to their name this season. The Reds have lifted the Carabao Cup as well as the FA Cup this season. In both finals, they defeated Chelsea in a penalty shootout following a goalless encounter.

Jurgen Klopp's side even have a chance of winning the Premier League title on Sunday, May 22 should Manchester City fumble in their clash.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar