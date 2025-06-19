"Good bye to the Saudi super cup", "Disaster" - Fans react as Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr learn their Saudi Super Cup SF opponents

Fans have reacted to Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr's upcoming Saudi Super Cup semi-final clash with Al-Ittihad in Hong Kong. The Knights of Najd are coming off a disappointing season as their competitive trophy drought since Ronaldo's arrival continues.

Ad

Ronaldo and Co. were third in the league after successive second-placed finishes, finishing 13 points behind winners Al-Ittihad and five behind 2023-24 champions Al-Hilal.

They also disappointed in the domestic cups, losing 4-1 to Al-Hilal in the Saudi Super Cup final and 1-0 at home to Al-Taawoun in the Kings' Cup Round of 16. Meanwhile, in the AFC Champions League Elite, the Knights of Najd were beaten 3-2 by Kawasaki Frontale in the semis, sealing another trophyless campaign for Ronaldo.

Ad

Trending

The club announced their upcoming Saudi Super Cup semi-final with reigning league champions Al-Ittihad in Hong Kong.

Expand Tweet

Ad

However, fans aren't too enthused, with coach Stefano Pioli deciding to part ways with the club. One tweeted:

"Good bye to the Saudi Super Cup"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Another simply commented:

"Disaster!!!"

Expand Tweet

Ad

There were similar reactions from other fans, with one posting:

"Another L"

"Al-Nassr have signed no players, have no manager and are not playing ACL football," wrote another.

One fan tweeted:

"Nations league 2025 vibes"

Having succeeded Luis Castro midseason, Pioli couldn't end Ronaldo and Co's silverware drought. As per Fansword, the Italian is set to take charge of Fiorentina, with former AC Milan boss Sergio Conceicao emerging as one of the contenders to take over at Al-Awwal Park.

Ad

How Cristiano Ronaldo fared for Al-Nassr last season

Al-Nassr attacker Cristiano Ronaldo

Al-Nassr attacker Cristiano Ronaldo is coming off another fine campaign even though it didn't end with any silverware. Continuing from his 44-goal 2023-24 season, including a record 36 Saudi Pro League strikes, the 40-year-old registered 35 goals and four assists in 41 games across competitions.

Ad

Ronaldo scored in three different competitions, including 25 strikes in 30 games in the Saudi Pro League, where the Knights of Najd finished third, well behind winners Al-Ittihad.

The former Real Madrid attacker continued his fine form into the international stage, leading Portugal to the UEFA Nations League title by scoring in the semis and the final.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Bhargav Bhargav is a veteran sports journalist and editor at Sportskeeda, with a rich professional experience of 17 years, working for the likes of Siemens and Bombay Dyeing. An avid football and tennis follower for over three decades, Bhargav uses his vast knowledge and experience, attention to detail, an unbiased yet interesting writing style, and thorough research to craft insightful articles, which have raked in over 20 million reads so far.



Bhargav supports Italy at national level, a team steeped in tradition and history according to him. He still harbors the heartbreak from the Azzurri’s 1994 FIFA World Cup final defeat against Brazil, and protagonist-turned-antagonist from the game, ‘Divine Ponytail’ Roberto Baggio is his all-time favorite player. His favorite manager is Marcelo Lippi, who ended Italy’s 24-year wait for the World Cup trophy, winning it in 2006.



Outside Europe’s top five leagues, he follows the MLS following Lionel Messi’s move in 2023 but favors Cristiano Ronaldo in the G.O.A.T. debate. During his free time, Bhargav enjoys driving off to new places and singing. Know More