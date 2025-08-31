"Good call for this match", "Not cool" - Liverpool fans provide mixed reaction as star starts in unfamiliar position against Arsenal

A section of Liverpool fans on X are questioning Arne Slot after he opted to start Dominik Szoboszlai over Conor Bradley at right-back in his starting XI to face Arsenal. The two sides are set to lock horns in the Premier League at Anfield later today (Sunday, August 31).Alisson Becker starts in goal for the Reds. Dominik Szoboszlai, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk, and Milos Kerkez make up the defense. The midfield comprises of Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister, and Florian Wirtz. Cody Gakpo, Mohamed Salah, and Hugo Ekitike start up front to complete the starting XI.The Merseysiders suffered a massive blow in their Premier League opener against Bournemouth when Jeremie Frimpong suffered a hamstring injury. Despite the likes of Conor Bradley and Joe Gomez being available to deputize, Slot opted to start Szoboszlai instead. Even though the latter is an attacking midfielder, he did fare well at right-back during their 3-2 win over Newcastle United last week.However, the Anfield faithful are conflicted ahead of their showdown against Arsenal. One fan posted:&quot;Bradley, Gomez and Endo is available... why Szobo again.... Not cool&quot;Mr. Tony @MrTony_XLINK@LFC Bradley, Gomez and Endo is available... why Szobo again.... Not coolHowever, another fan reckons Slot made a good decision:&quot;Szobo RB is good call for this match. Happy to see Gravenberch x Alexis midfield again. Will give us more control. Otherwise as expected. Let’s get this win and Ekitike to score again to keep his streak going&quot;Moby @Mobyhaque1LINKSzobo RB is good call for this match. Happy to see Gravenberch x Alexis midfield again, Will give us more control. Otherwise as expected. Let’s get this win and Ekitike to score again to keep his streak goingOther fans reacted below:Phil Kennedy @philk111LINK@LFC Doesn't appear to be showing much faith in Bradley which is kinda concerningDave @SonofSocrates1LINK@Squawka_Live @Squawka @bet365 Why is Szobo not in midfield ffs. This is NOT a game for Wirtz.LR🏆 @LFCroleeLINKVery happy szobo is starting at RB and everything looks good. Let's get the job done reds. #LFCLFC Maxis @LFC_MaxisLINK@LFC Szobo gonna cook again as rb&quot;They're too defensively vulnerable&quot; - Chris Sutton makes bold scoreline prediction for Liverpool vs Arsenal PL clashBBC Sport columnist Chris Sutton has backed Arsenal to take advantage of Liverpool's defensive vulnerabilities this season and secure a 2-1 win in their upcoming Premier League clash.Both the Reds and Gunners have secured six points from both their games this season to date. However, while the latter have kept two clean sheets, Arne Slot and Co. have struggled at the back, conceding four goals against Bournemouth and Newcastle.Sutton wrote (via BBC Sport):&quot;My worry with Liverpool is exactly what Arne Slot talked about in pre-season. They're too defensively vulnerable. They've already conceded four goals. Ibrahima Konate looks shot to pieces and has been all over the place in the last two games.&quot;He added:&quot;If you're a Liverpool fan I guess the good thing is your side are still getting results. But if you want to win league titles you've got to be watertight and strong at the back, and I'm not so sure Liverpool are. Liverpool got bullied by Newcastle. There's no reason why Arsenal can't bully them too. I've just got a sneaky feeling that Arsenal, bolstered by new signing Eberechi Eze, will exploit them.&quot;Arsenal will be seeking to cause an upset against the reigning Premier League champions. The latter are winless against the Gunners in their last six league games, drawing four and losing two.