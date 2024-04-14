"Good ebening Arsenal", "Bottled the league just like that" - Social media explodes as Arsenal slump to shock 2-0 loss against Aston Villa

Aston Villa unexpectedly defeated Arsenal 2-0 on April 14 at the Emirates Stadium, crushing their Premier League title hopes and leading to massive reactions on social media.

Notably, Villa manager Emery Unai returned to the Emirates Stadium, having managed the Gunners in the past, and he ensured their defeat. The north London side found it difficult to establish momentum in the first half, which was followed by Villa taking control in the second half. Leon Bailey's 84th-minute breakthrough started off Villa's win, and they cemented it three minutes later with an effort from Ollie Watkins that stunned the hosts.

Arsenal had the top spot in the Premier League within their grasp, particularly in light of Liverpool's loss against Crystal Palace at home. A win for the Gunners would have sat them firmly above Manchester City and Liverpool in the title race. However, they endured a shock loss, while City beat Luton Town over the weekend to keep one hand on the title.

"Good ebening, Arsenal"

"Bottled the league just like that. Wow. Football."

"Haha serves you right for thinking you had won it yet again in January and will be even worse for you. When you are knocked out of UCL by Bayern on Wednesday."

"Two match ban for Havertz"

"Really poor performance 2nd half. So many missed chances in the 1st half. Really disappointing."

"Dear Arsenal fans, it's over."

"Its a disgrace.A disgrace. Am disappointed in my team !"

Mikel Arteta has spoken after Arsenal's defeat to Aston Villa

Arsenal's defeat at the Emirates Stadium prevented them from taking first position in the Premier League. Their eight-game unbeaten streak came to an end with this loss, which also hurt their prospects of snatching the trophy for the first time since 2004.

After the defeat, Gunners manager Mikel Arteta urged togetherness from his side, saying (via France24):

"That is the reality right now. We knew this moment could come. Now it is about reacting in the right way and keep believing. Now is the moment to stand up as leaders and show character. We don't have any other solution."

He added:

"When you win and win and win, it is easy. Now is a big test for us. If you want to win the Premier League and Champions League, you have to stand up."

They currently sit only two points behind Manchester City in second position, despite this defeat. However, with just six games remaining, their chances of winning the Premier League have dwindled.

