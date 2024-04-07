"Good but not good enough" - Kobbie Mainoo reacts after Manchester United's 2-2 draw against Liverpool

Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo has reacted to his team's 2-2 Premier League home draw with Liverpool on Sunday (April 7).

In a riveting clash, the visitors went in front when Luis Diaz broke the deadlock in the 23rd minute, converting a Darwin Nunez assist. However, United captain Bruno Fernandes struck a long-range equaliser to restore parity.

Mainoo joined the party, finishing off a slick move with a sumptuous curler into the far corner to fire the Red Devils in front midway through the second period. However, a win wasn't to be, as Mohamed Salah scored from the spot six minutes from time for Jurgen Klopp's side to force a share of the spoils.

Despite his impressive outing, Mainoo wasn't pleased with the result as he posted on Instagram:

"Good but not good enough. See you next week Reds"

Mainoo is in the midst of a breakout season at Old Trafford, having contributed three goals and two assists in 26 appearances across competitions, starting 20 times.

Due to his impressive performances in club football, he earned a call-up to England during the March international break, logging in 89 cumulative minutes against Brazil and Belgium.

What's next for Manchester United and Liverpool?

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag

Manchester United and Liverpool are in the mdist of contrasting campaigns. While the Red Devils are languishing in sixth place after 31 games to bow out of the Premier League title race, Jurgen Klopp's side are only behind leaders Arsenal on goal difference.

The two sides have had contrasting fortunes in Europe as well. While United finished last in their UEFA Champions League group to bow out of the continent, Liverpool take on Atalanta on Thursday (April 11) at home in the first leg of the UEFA Europa League quarterfinal.

Meanwhile, United return to action on Saturday (April 13) when they travel to Bournemouth, hoping to snap a three-game winless run, losing twice, squandering leads in all three outings.