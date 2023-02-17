"Good habit to have" - Chris Sutton makes prediction for Manchester United vs Leicester

Former Chelsea striker Chris Sutton has shared his prediction for Manchester United's Premier League clash against Leicester City at home on February 19.

United come into the game on the back of a 2-2 draw in the first leg of their UEFA Europa League playoff clash away against Barcelona. The Red Devils are currently unbeaten in their previous seven games across competitions, having won five of them.

Leicester, meanwhile, have won their previous three games in all competitions, scoring four goals in each of their previous two games. They beat Aston Villa 4-2 before securing a brilliant 4-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur.

While predicting the clash between the two sides, Sutton praised Erik ten Hag's side's ability to grind out results. In his column for the BBC, he wrote:

"I keep on ruling Manchester United out of the title race - and I still think the title is Manchester City's by the way - but United keep finding a way of winning games, even when they are not at their best, which is a good habit to have."

He added that the number of games United have had to play could affect their performance:

"We will have to see how Erik ten Hag's squad copes with the volume of matches they face while they are in the Europa League, and Thursday's game against Barcelona is obviously a big distraction for them."

Sutton eventually predicted a narrow victory for Manchester United, as he wrote:

"Leicester got a great win over Tottenham last time out, and it's clear what an enormous difference it makes for them to have James Maddison fit again."

He added:

"I reserve the right to change my prediction after the Barca game but at the moment United have the confidence and belief to carry them through tight games, which is what I think will happen here."

Prediction: Manchester United 2-1 Leicester City

Manchester United have crucial games coming up

Erik ten Hag's side are third in the Premier League table, five points behind leaders Manchester City and second-placed Arsenal. Hence, a win against Leicester could be crucial to maintaining their title challenge.

However, their draw against Barcelona in the first leg of their Europa League means the tie is still open. Manchester United will host the second leg on February 23 and look to proceed to the Round of 16.

The Red Devils will then take on Newcastle United in the EFL Cup final on February 26 in what could be their first silverware since 2017.

