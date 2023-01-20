"Good luck to him" – Ray Parlour issues warning to Leandro Trossard ahead of Arsenal transfer

Arsenal great Ray Parlour has issued a warning to Brighton & Hove Albion forward Leandro Trossard ahead of his switch to the Gunners.

Trossard, 28, has emerged as one of the standout offensive-minded players in the Premier League over the past two seasons. Since arriving from KRC Genk for £15 million in the summer of 2019, he has scored 25 goals and laid out 14 assists in 121 matches across all competitions.

With just six months left on his current deal at the Amex Stadium, the Belgian has sealed a £27 million permanent deal to the north London outfit this month. As per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, he has completed his medical and is set to pen a contract until June 2026.

Freddie Paxton @Freddie_Paxton EXCLUSIVE: Leandro Trossard’s agent, Josy Comhair, tells me:



“I personally offered Leo to Arsenal. This is the most beautiful club for him and the football they’re playing suits him perfectly. The deal took 48hrs which shows how much Arsenal wanted him.” EXCLUSIVE: Leandro Trossard’s agent, Josy Comhair, tells me:“I personally offered Leo to Arsenal. This is the most beautiful club for him and the football they’re playing suits him perfectly. The deal took 48hrs which shows how much Arsenal wanted him.” https://t.co/Lw4nyXbhsM

Speaking to talkSPORT, Parlour shared his thoughts on Trossard and claimed that he is likely to feature in a bit-part role at Arsenal. He said:

"Certainly, he's a good squad player. He's not going to be starting in front of [Bukayo] Saka and [Gabriel] Martinelli at the moment. [Emile] Smith Rowe's on the bench right now, another quality player. If you look at Manchester City's bench, it's littered with unbelievable players which is different to Arsenal's bench."

Parlour stated that the Gunners were in need of a forward to bolster their squad depth during their Premier League title push. On this, he said:

"They needed someone. Obviously, they missed out on [Mykhailo] Mudryk to Chelsea and they needed a reinforcement. It's a gamble but he's got big money and big contract so good luck to him."

Lauding Trossard and his goal-scoring form, Parlour continued:

"I think they were always looking for a winger. He can pop up with a goal. He got a hat-trick at Anfield earlier this season, so I think he's a decent signing for the money as it's not a lot in this era. He's got good experience. I thought he was a no-brainer for Arsenal."

Kristof Terreur @HLNinEngeland Leandro Trossard already has a past connection with Arsenal’s assistant-manager Albert Stuivenberg: Stuivenberg was his manager at KRC Genk between December 2016 and 2017. #afc Leandro Trossard already has a past connection with Arsenal’s assistant-manager Albert Stuivenberg: Stuivenberg was his manager at KRC Genk between December 2016 and 2017. #afc https://t.co/wEKer0muNp

Fabrizio Romano comments on Arsenal's strategy after Leandro Trossard transfer

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Fabrizio Romano claimed that the Gunners are expected to sign two more players in January. He said:

"It's not over yet, they will explore more opportunities. Keep an eye on the right-back situation, they appreciate Ivan Fresneda. There could be some opportunities for a midfielder too. Let's see."

Meanwhile, Mikel Arteta's side are set to sign Spezia centre-back Jakub Kiwior for a fee in excess of £17.5 million, according to The Athletic.

