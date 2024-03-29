"Good luck" - Manchester United legend’s brother aims playful dig at Arsenal star Bukayo Saka 

Ryan Giggs' brother Rhodri has tasked Arsenal star Bukayo Saka with trying to replicate the Manchester United icon's trophy success during his illustrious career.

Saka, 22, has shone for the Gunners this season, posting 13 goals and eight assists in 27 league games. The England international has been crucial in his side's Premier League title challenge.

An Arsenal fan pointed out that Saka's tally was superior to any Ryan Giggs managed during his career with 10 games left to spare. They questioned whether the Manchester United hero should be viewed as a Premier League legend on X:

"Bukayo Saka has already beaten Ryan Giggs best ever Premier League season with ten games to spare. Premier League legend?"

However, Rhodri reminded the Emirates faithful of his brother's glistening trophy cabinet. He responded to the post by uploading an image of the Welsh Wing Wizard's trophy success with the caption:

"Good luck Bukayo!!!!!"

Giggs, 50, won 35 major trophies including 13 Premier League titles during his time at Manchester United. He is the Red Devils' all-time appearance maker, scoring 167 goals and providing 263 assists in 961 games.

The Welshman called time on his career in 2014 and is recognized as one of the greatest players to grace English football. His trophy cabinet mammoths Saka's in comparison with the Arsenal winger lifting just the FA Cup and the Community Shield twice.

However, Saka has time on his side given how young he is and he could end up with winners' medals at the end of this season. The Gunners are top of the Premier League with 10 games remaining and face Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals.

Sir Alex Ferguson hailed Arsenal's Saka by comparing his rise to Manchester United icons

Sir Alex Ferguson led Manchester United to 13 Premier League titles.

Sir Alex Ferguson explained why Saka's meteoric rise holds similarities to several Manchester United legends. The Red Devils' iconic former boss alluded to young talent being grateful for being handed opportunities (via football.london):

"People talk about when we had Giggs, Beckham, Scholes, (Nicky) Butt, and the Nevilles (Phil and Gary), people thought they made a great team. But what made it a great team was the spirit they created. They brought you a spirit, and they never forget you for giving them a chance in life."

Ferguson hailed Arsenal winger Saka as one of the best youngsters around:

"All the young players you get, like Arsenal at the moment, have got a lot of young players - Saka in particular - who will remember the manager who gave him his chance. That's the important thing."

Saka is one of several Gunners youngsters whom Arteta has helped propel into title challengers. The likes of Gabriel Martinelli, 22, and William Saliba, 23, have also shone under the Spanish tactician.