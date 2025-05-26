“Good moment to work with him and make him great” - Xabi Alonso explains what position he views Jude Bellingham in after taking over at Real Madrid

Newly-appointed Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso has explained the position that he views as the best fit for English star Jude Bellingham. The Spanish tactician claimed that he 'sees' the 21-year-old as a midfielder rather than an attacker.

Bellingham joined Real from German side Borussia Dortmund for a whopping €113 million fee in the summer of 2023. In his debut season at the Santiago Bernabeu, Carlo Ancelotti played him in an advanced position, further up the pitch than his normal box-to-box role.

The move paid off, as the Englishman racked up 23 goals and 13 assists in 43 appearances across all competitions. However, following the arrival of Kylian Mbappe on a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) last summer, he was moved back into the midfield.

Bellingham settled right back into his high-intensity midfield role, bagging 14 goals and 14 assists in 51 appearances in the 2024-25 campaign. Alonso, who is set to succeed Ancelotti at the helm, claimed that he would like for the English star to continue in the same position.

Speaking to reporters, the 43-year-old said (via Madrid Xtra):

"Jude Bellingham is incredible. It's a good moment to work with him and make him great. I see him as a midfielder."

With a galaxy of stars in midfield, Real Madrid's future in the middle of the park seems to be bright. Besides Bellingham, the likes of Federico Valverde, Aurelien Tchouameni and Eduardo Camavinga provide depth and versatility that could help Alonso achieve prolonged success in his tenure at the club.

"Start of an era" - Newly-appointed Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso makes claim about his tenure at the club

New Real Madrid boss Xabi Alonso claimed that his appointment is the 'start of an era' at the club. During a speech at the club's Valdebebas training ground on Monday (May 26), the Spaniard said (via BBC):

"It's the start of an era. The fans are excited to begin this new era, to grow, and to make the history of this club even greater. It's a special day. It's a day I will have marked in my calendar for life. I am very happy to be here, in what I feel is my home."

Alonso also outlined the goals he wishes to achieve during his time at the club, adding:

"[I have] the conviction that we can achieve big things, worthy of Real Madrid, worthy of all these European Cups, of all these accomplishments made over so many years. I want a team that transmits emotion, energy, ambitious play and connects with the fans."

Alonso will officially take charge of Real Madrid on June 1, 2025.

