“Good morning! Great news” - Barcelona star Jules Kounde shares hilarious post after being repeatedly punished by Hansi Flick for being late

Barcelona star Jules Kounde has shared a jovial post on social media addressing manager Hansi Flick's treatment of him for being late to training. The German tactician, who is known for his punctuality, has reportedly reprimanded the Frenchman for showing up late on multiple occasions.

Ad

Kounde joined Barca from Sevilla for a reported €50 million fee in July 2022. Originally a centre-back, he was played out of position as a right-back by erstwhile manager Xavi.

Initially, Kounde publicly spoke out about his unwillingness to operate as a full-back; however, he eventually grew into the role. Under Flick's tutelage, the 26-year-old has blossomed into one of the best right-backs in world football.

He made 53 appearances in the 2024-25 campaign, racking up four goals and eight assists. He played a crucial role in helping the Catalan side win the domestic treble (LaLiga, Copa del Rey and Supercopa de Espana) and reach the UEFA Champions League semi-final.

Ad

Trending

Despite his incredible performances on the pitch, Kounde had some punctuality issues off the field. He was punished multiple times by Flick during the 2024-25 season for showing up late to training.

The German manager left him out of his starting lineup for games against Deportivo Alaves, RCD Espanyol and Rayo Vallecano. Although the punishment may seem severe, the French defender has never complained or admonished the manager publicly.

In his recent Instagram story, Kounde is seen taking the whole situation in a lighter vein. The story contained a quote from American TV host Steve Harvey, which read (via Barca Universal):

Ad

"People who are late are likely to live longer and be more successful."

Referencing the post, Kounde jovially added a comment:

"Good morning! Awesome news."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Barcelona's first game of the 2025-26 campaign will be a pre-season friendly against Japanese side Vissel Kobe on July 27.

Barcelona considering sale of €60 million-rated defender amid Nico Williams links - Reports

According to a report from Mundo Deportivo (via GOAL), Barcelona are contemplating the sale of star defender Ronald Araujo.

The Uruguayan has been part of Barca's first team setup for five seasons, making 175 appearances across all competitions. He played a crucial role in the Catalan giants' title-winning LaLiga campaign in the 2022/23 season, but was never available for selection regularly.

Ad

He suffered a host of different injuries which have kept him sidelined for over 85 games through his Barcelona tenure. He sat out the majority of the 2024-25 campaign with a hamstring injury, making just 25 appearances across all competitions.

According to the aforementioned source, Barca are seriously considering parting ways with the Uruguayan despite having signed a contract extension until 2031 in January. The defender supposedly has a €60 million release clause that is only active between July 1 and July 15.

To comply with financial fair play stipulations, the Catalans need to clear up a significant amount of salary space and raise funds. If they manage to settle their balances, they can focus on making a move for their top transfer target, Athletic Club's Nico Williams.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aaryan Nagraj Aaryan has been covering European football at Sportskeeda since the start of 2024. He is pursuing an integrated M.Sc. degree in Chemistry at NIT Rourkela, and tends to rely on his proclivity for numbers and statistics for his content, making the most of websites like Transfermarkt and FotMob. He is also a district level basketball and table tennis player.



A Borussia Dortmund fan, Aaryan had his first tryst with football during the 2014 FIFA World Cup. Despite his young mind being influenced by Lionel Messi's exploits, his favorite World Cup moment is Cristiano Ronaldo's stunning free-kick against Spain from the 2018 version. He strongly believes that Jude Bellingham and Florian Wirtz can replicate the Messi-Ronaldo rivalry due to their respective potentials.



Aaryan, who has been on commentary panels for football and cricket tournaments at his university, is a huge admirer of Achraf Hakimi for the Moroccan's loan stint in Dortmund between 2018 and 2020. His favorite manager is Jurgen Klopp, who impressed him with his excellent tactical nous and benignant man-management skills.



When he is not scouring the internet for unique statistics, Aaryan follows the Indian Super League, the A-League, and the Saudi Pro League among others. He is an avid quizzer and debater, and a trained classical and western musician who likes to rock out for his college band, Euphony, as lead vocalist and guitarist. Know More