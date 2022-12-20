“Good Morning” - Lionel Messi uploads brilliant Instagram post about waking up as FIFA World Cup winner

Lionel Messi has posted a picture of himself sleeping with the FIFA World Cup trophy on his Instagram page. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner guided Argentina to their third World Cup triumph with a win over France in the final on Sunday (December 18).

Messi's pictures of him with the World Cup trophy have gone viral on social media since the final. The Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward captioned his latest post:

"Buen dia (Good Morning) !"

Messi's post can be seen below:

Lionel Messi's post has received a few comments from his teammates and also from his partner Antonela Roccuzzo. She commented the following:

"BUENISIMOS DIAS MI AMOR (Good Morning My Love)"

Messi's Argentina teammate Paulo Dybala also left a comment on the post:

"Hermosa mañana verdad!!??? 😂😂😂 (Beautiful morning right!!???")

Lionel Messi has already broken the record for the most-liked post on Instagram. His first post since winning the 2022 FIFA World Cup has currently amassed more than 58 million likes and has surpassed the record previously held by a picture of an egg.

Messi and the rest of the World Cup-winning squad arrived in Argentina in the early hours of Tuesday (December 20) morning. According to CNN, they were welcomed by an exuberant crowd of people celebrating on the streets of Argentina's capital Buenos Aires. The squad then paraded the trophy on an open-top bus.

Optus Sport @OptusSport



This was just after 3am too!



: rodridepaul / Instagram



#OptusSport #FIFAWorldCup Unreal scenes from Argentina on board the World Cup-winning team bus! 🤯This was just after 3am too!: rodridepaul / Instagram Unreal scenes from Argentina on board the World Cup-winning team bus! 🤯 🇦🇷This was just after 3am too!🎥: rodridepaul / Instagram#OptusSport #FIFAWorldCup https://t.co/Mv8PdmPX9U

It is worth mentioning that Argentina have lifted their first FIFA World Cup title since Diego Maradona guided La Albiceleste to the title back in 1986. Argentina also became the first South American nation to lift the World Cup since Brazil who lifted the trophy back in 2002. Since then, the World Cup was won by European nations until 2022.

Lionel Messi won the Golden Ball at the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Lionel Messi was Argentina's best player during their World Cup-winning run in Qatar. The PSG forward was awarded the Golden Ball as the tournament's best player.

Messi ended the tournament with seven goals and three assists from seven games. This included a brace in the FIFA World Cup final against France in a game which ended 3-3 after extra time. Argentina, however, kept their nerves and won the final after a penalty shootout.

Sportskeeda Football @skworldfootball 5 Man of the Matches

Only player to win the Golden Ball at two World Cups



Lionel Messi completes World Cup football.



#FIFAWorldCup #LionelMessi𓃵 #Messi𓃵 #GOAT𓃵 5 Man of the MatchesOnly player to win the Golden Ball at two World CupsLionel Messi completes World Cup football. ⭐️ 5 Man of the Matches⭐️ Only player to win the Golden Ball at two World CupsLionel Messi completes World Cup football. 🏆🇦🇷#FIFAWorldCup #LionelMessi𓃵 #Messi𓃵 #GOAT𓃵 https://t.co/rDEoJhxFm0

Lionel Messi's PSG teammate Kylian Mbappe pipped him to the Golden Boot. Mbappe ended the World Cup with eight goals in total, which included a hat-trick in the final.

