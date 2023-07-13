Fans reacted hilariously on Twitter after a video of an Argentina fan kissing Lionel Messi went viral.

Messi is set to have a busy week with his Inter Miami presentation reported to be this Sunday, July 16. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner is currently in the United States with his family, following his decision to join the MLS side.

The Argentine icon could potentially make his debut for Inter Miami on July 21 against Cruz Azul.

While many of his die-hard fans would do anything to catch a glimpse of him in real life, one fan took it to the next level. Lionel Messi was filmed spending a night out with his family. While greeting a small group of supporters. the unnamed man recorded himself kissing the 36-year-old on the cheek.

Lionel Messi didn't look very happy about this but decided not to escalate the situation. Football reporter Roy Nemer posted the full exchange which can be viewed below:

"I'm sure it will be soon" - Lionel Messi admits he will soon retire from Argentina national team

Lionel Messi recently admitted he is in the last few years of his international career and could call time after winning every major trophy for Argentina over the last couple of years.

The Barcelona legend turned his fortunes around by winning the 2021 Copa America, ending his four-game losing streak in major international finals, including the 2014 FIFA World Cup. He followed it up by winning the 2022 Finalissima and the 2022 FIFA World Cup the next year, where he won the Golden Ball in the latter.

Lionel Messi announced he wouldn't feature in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, but he vowed to continue playing for Argentina. In a recent interview with TV Publica, he stated (via GOAL):

“Honestly, I don’t know until when. I think it will happen when it has to happen. After having achieved everything recently, the only thing left to do is to enjoy. God will say when that moment will come."

He added:

“Logically, because of my age, I’m sure it will be soon. But I don’t know exactly when will be the right time. I think about the day-to-day, enjoying everything beautiful.

Lionel Messi has scored 103 international goals in 175 appearances, the third-highest in football history.

