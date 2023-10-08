“Goodnight then”, "Wake me up when you sub in Messi" - Fans lose their minds as Lionel Messi is benched by Inter Miami

Lionel Messi has been left on the bench by Inter Miami for their pivotal clash against FC Cincinnati. This decision comes amidst news surrounding Messi's recovery from a recent muscle issue, but the fans are not pleased that the Argentine legend won't be starting.

Being an integral part of the Herons' lineup, Messi's absence was felt deeply in the team's past four outings across all tournaments. This includes the noteworthy defeat to Houston Dynamo in the US Open Cup Final. The last time fans saw Messi in action was on September 20. In that match, he exited prematurely during a 4-0 triumph against Toronto, hinting at an injury.

However, the World Cup winner has been deemed fit enough to join the Argentina national team for the upcoming international break. La Albiceleste included him in their squad list for the imminent World Cup qualifiers, which are scheduled for the following Thursday.

His inclusion fueled the anticipation of fans, with many realizing he was fit enough to play, and expecting to see him as part of Inter Miami's starting XI against Cincinnati. However, manager Tata Martino has chosen to keep the 36-year-old on the bench instead.

This decision has led to a considerable outcry from fans, many of whom quickly voiced their opinions on Twitter. One fan made it clear they would be going to bed since Lionel Messi wasn't starting, stating:

“Goodnight then”

Another fan added:

"Wake me up when you sub in Messi"

Here is a selection of their tweets:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Lionel Messi could leave Inter Miami on loan as potential Barcelona reunion sparks interest

It appears that Lionel Messi might be considering a sensational return to Barcelona once the MLS season concludes, as rumors reveal a possible loan move.

After leaving Barcelona in 2021 due to contract constraints, he embarked on a two year stint with Paris Saint-Germain. After this period in France, Messi found himself as a free agent, with initial talks of returning to Camp Nou. However, the Argentine legend chose a fresh endeavor, joining Inter Miami in the United States.

Now with the Herons, Lionel Messi's influence has been profound, guiding the team to win the Leagues Cup. However, the club might not make it into the 2023 MLS play-offs. Should he not participate in the business end of the competition, Messi's season could conclude by October 21. This would mean a considerable hiatus for the footballer, given that the 2024 MLS season wouldn't kick off until February.

Rumors (via GOAL) have stated that Lionel Messi might opt for a European loan spell during the U.S. off-season. This format isn't new, as several players from the MLS have historically chosen to maintain their form and fitness through European loans during the break.

Inter Miami's co-owner Jorge Mas has expressed a willingness to let Lionel Messi bid a more deserving farewell to Barcelona, which could see a loan route. Yet, reports from SPORT (via GOAL) indicate that there has been no official dialogue concerning a prospective loan move for the Argentina captain.