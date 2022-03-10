"Got the ability to be out-of-this-world special" - Gary Neville names 2 attackers he'd have at Manchester United over Mohamed Salah

Former Manchester United right-back Gary Neville has picked two players he would choose over Liverpool star Mohamed Salah to sign for his former club.

The two players Neville spoke about were Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland and Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe. Giving his reasons for why he would pick either Mbappe or Haaland over Salah if he could sign the best footballers for United, Neville told Sky Sports:

"At times earlier in the season, Salah was at a level that was the best in the world, and he still could be. But if you said to me I could sign one player for Manchester United tomorrow, I would still probably go for Mbappe or Haaland over Salah."

He added:

"It’s not a Liverpool thing, I think Salah is absolutely amazing, but I just think Mbappe has got the ability to be out-of-this-world special. There is no doubt Salah is world-class, but Mbappe has got something different, that edge, something that is that good, it could make him one of the true greats."

The discussion came on the back of a conversation regarding who would eventually replace Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo at the top of the football tree.

Neville explained how Ronaldo and Messi are no longer in their prime based on their recent performances.

"We may see cameos or little swansongs here and there, but there is no doubt that Ronaldo and Messi are coming to the end of their careers," Neville said.

He added:

"That's not to say they are coming to the end of their careers and will retire at the end of the season; Ronaldo and Messi could play three or four more years, knowing their fitness. 'Declining' seems like the wrong word when talking about two great players, but there is no doubt they are declining forces."

Manchester United could do with a few superstar players this season

Manchester United are going through a rather poor season as many of their stars have not turned up on a consistent basis.

Barring a good run of form from Cristiano Ronaldo in the first half, the other established players have failed to deliver at Old Trafford this season. Manchester United have paid the price for that on the field. Having been billed as favorites for a top-four finish before the season began, they are now in a struggle to secure UEFA Champions League football for next term.

They are already out of the two domestic cup competitions and have a tricky tie against Atletico Madrid coming up next week in the Champions League. Ralf Rangnick's side are also fifth in the Premier League and are a point behind fourth-placed Arsenal, who have three matches in hand.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra