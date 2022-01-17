“Got all the ability you’d ever need to play in any team in the world” – Graeme Souness delivers verdict on Liverpool-linked player

Former Liverpool captain Graeme Souness has heaped praise on Leeds United star Raphinha. The Brazilian attacker played a vital role in guiding Marcelo Bielsa's side to a 3-2 win over West Ham United in the Premier League on Sunday.

Raphinha has been one of the shining lights in a Leeds United side which is struggling for consistency in the Premier League. The 25-year-old winger has contributed eight goals and two assists in the league so far this season.

Raphinha has impressed a host of people and Graeme Souness is no exception. The 68-year-old feels like the winger could be an ideal signing for Liverpool.

Speaking on Sky Sports following Leeds' win over West Ham, Souness said:

“To be part of a top team that wins the big trophies you have to work your socks off. That boy has got all the ability you’d ever need to play in any team in the world right now, but on top of that he’s got the hard yards in him as well. He’ll do the running that players like him, with all that technique don’t normally want to do, but he will do it.”

Agreeing with him, former Leeds and Tottenham Hotspur striker Robbie Keane said:

“He could play for any top four team in the world. You would hate to play against him, this is a big, big month for Leeds because if they sell him to a top team they could fold.”

Jurgen Klopp's side are in dire need of attacking reinforcements in the coming seasons. The likes of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane have just 18 months remaining on their contracts and are fast approaching their 30s.

Liverpool have a reputation for signing players from mid-table sides and making them flourish in Jurgen Klopp's system. The likes of Diogo Jota, Sadio Mane and Georginio Wijnaldum are some of the famous examples for the same.

Liverpool secured a routine 3-0 win over Brentford in the Premier League

Liverpool returned to winning ways in the league by securing a routine 3-0 win over newly-promoted Brentford. Goals from Fabinho, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Takumi Minamino were enough for the Reds to secure all three points.

The win took Jurgen Klopp's side above Chelsea into second place in the standings. However, the Merseyside outfit are still 11 points behind league leaders Manchester City.

Liverpool, however, do have a game over the defending champions.

