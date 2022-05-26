“Got away with it”, “Was a disgrace” – Paul Scholes slams 2 Manchester United stars after 'embarrassing' season

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has taken a swipe at Edinson Cavani and Raphael Varane for a disappointing campaign at Old Trafford.

Cavani, 35, has encountered a difficult second season for the Red Devils which has been plagued by injury issues alongside unrest behind the scenes.

According to ESPN, Cavani was dismayed at the club's decision to sign Cristiano Ronaldo last summer and was looking to leave as a result. The Uruguayan striker made just 20 appearances across all competitions, scoring two goals and contributing an assist.

Paul Scholes has slammed the veteran forward's attitude this season and said(via Metro):

"Cavani, I think was a disgrace this year, he hardly ever played. He pulled out of the Middlesbrough game because he had to travel back from wherever he was."

Cavani pulled out of United's FA Cup fourth-round clash with Championship outfit Middlesbrough, with interim manager Ralf Rangnick claiming the striker wanted more time off.

The 34-year-old had just represented Uruguay in World Cup qualifiers. Scholes alluded to this and said:

"Funnily enough, since that Middlesbrough game, I think I heard last night United have won only five out of 18 games or something since then."

Cavani has made 59 appearances during his time at Old Trafford, scoring 19 goals whilst contributing seven assists.

Meanwhile, Raphael Varane joined United from Real Madrid last summer for a fee of £30 million.

Many had heralded the move as one of the signings of the summer but he has encountered a problematic debut season at the Red Devils. The Frenchman has made 29 appearances, scoring one goal and contributing an assist.

Scholes has been disappointed with the 29-year-old's campaign. He said:

"Do you know what, we go back to last year as well we thought Ronaldo’s coming in, Varane is coming in. You are thinking, ‘Yeah, here we go.' Varane’s been disappointing. I think he’s got away with it a little bit. A lot of injuries, hardly played a game."

Manchester United cannot afford to make similar signings in the future

Edinson Cavani departs Manchester United this summer

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag will oversee a huge overhaul of the side this summer but will have the Red Devils' recent transfer woes in mind. United have been criticized for their pursuit of perhaps a short-term fix rather than a long-term project, with a host of veteran players having come through the door.

Paul Scholes wants the club to back Ten Hag this summer but has reservations over United's higher-ups being able to do so, saying:

"It’s been embarrassing, this manager now needs backing. Who’s going to help him do that?' The club upstairs is still a bit of a mess, we don’t really know."

Manchester United have been linked with a younger profile of players including Jurrien Timber, Pau Torres (per Fabrizio Romano) and Darwin Nunez (per Express).

