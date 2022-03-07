"Got to do better" - Roy Keane singles out Arsenal star for criticism for his role in Watford's second goal

Arsenal defender Ben White came under criticism from Manchester United legend Roy Keane for his involvement in Watford's second goal during the Gunners' vital Premier League game on Sunday

White would eventually end up on the winning side as Arsenal beat the Hornets 3-2 to climb into fourth place with UEFA Champions League qualification in their hands.

But Keane had stern words for White following Moussa Sissoko's 87th-minute goal for Roy Hodgson's side which made the closing stages of the match a nerve-racking affair for Gunners fans.

Keane said on Sky Sports (via HITC):

“This is the problem for Arsenal. Poor defending. White has got to do better.”

Defensive turnaround at Arsenal this season

Arteta has transformed Arsenal's defence

Despite Keane's words of warning to White, there have been huge improvements for Arsenal at the back this season.

Often a side that has defensive vulnerabilities, there is now a real togetherness about the Gunners. The partnership White has built with Brazilian Gabriel Magalhaes has been instrumental.

The pair have been formidable at times, with White being touted as England's best defender following star performances for the north London outfit.

They also have a trusty goalkeeper behind them in Aaron Ramsdale who has more than proved his doubters wrong with some fantastic performances.

On the right-hand side of defense, the signing of Takehiro Tomiyasu from Bologna for £16.74 million was mainly shrugged off by pundits and fans of the Premier League. Yet he has adapted to the league in quick fashion and would be in the side right now if it weren't for an injury picked up in December.

In his absence, Cedric Soares has come in and much to the surprise of Gunners fans has put in some fine performances.

At left-back, the reliable Kieran Tierney has been as consistent as ever with Mikel Arteta's side reaping the rewards of now having a defensive unit that has on most occasions nullified attackers.

Arteta's side have eleven clean sheets in 22 EPL games so far this season and have conceded twenty. This is a stark contrast to the defense the Gunners have had at their disposal in recent years.

Last year, the north London side finished eighth in the league and much of that is down to a lack of defensive unity at the heart of their system.

The likes of David Luiz, Hector Bellerin and Bernd Leno were majorly unreliable and the signings that Arteta pulled off in the summer, which has been met with criticism, have paid off.

Many had reservations over Arteta's outlay of £200 million in the summer transfer window and yet they are now in prime position to qualify for the UEFA Champions League.

