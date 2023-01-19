"Got himself deliberately booked" - Piers Morgan makes incredible Casemiro claim as Manchester United star's suspension rules him out of Arsenal clash

Manchester United midfielder Casemiro intentionally received a yellow card in their Premier League fixture against Crystal Palace to miss the upcoming Arsenal clash, claims British broadcaster Piers Morgan.

Manchester United drew 1-1 against Crystal Palace on Wednesday (January 18). Bruno Fernandes got on the scoresheet in the first half for the Red Devils. Erik ten Hag's side were on the cusp of grabbing all three points from the encounter until Michael Olise scored a magnificent free-kick in stoppage time for the Eagles.

During the match, Casemiro made a clumsy challenge on Palace's Wilfried Zaha and was subsequently booked, receiving his fifth yellow card of the season. The Brazilian, as a result, will miss Manchester United's fixture against Arsenal on Sunday (January 22).

Prior to United's clash against the Eagles, Rio Ferdinand claimed on his podcast that the Brazil international is better than Arsenal's Thomas Partey. Morgan retorted with the following tweet:

"Hi @rioferdy5 - if you genuinely think Partey isn’t as good as Casemiro then you’re in for a nasty shock on Sunday when he bullies your guy into submission and I get this trending again… #Tears4Rio"

Following the encounter, Morgan doubled down and wrote on Twitter:

"I think Casemiro got himself deliberately booked to avoid proving me right."

Manchester United signed Casemiro from Real Madrid in the summer for £70 million. The Brazilian midfielder has registered 16 Premier League appearances for the Red Devils this term, scoring two goals and providing three assists.

The Gunners have had an exceptional campaign so far, sitting at the top of the league table with a massive eight-point lead. Mikel Arteta's side seem to be in pole position to lift the trophy this season, which will be their first since the 2003/04 campaign.

"Last time we beat Arsenal without Casemiro" - Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag sends emphatic message over Casemiro suspension

Ten Hag seems to believe his side can beat Arsenal without their Brazilian talisman, who has been an integral midfielder on the pitch. Speaking on Manchester United's draw against Palace, the Dutch boss said (via Manchester Evening News):

"First, this game was important. Every game in the Premier League is a top game."

He added:

"Second is Casemiro is obviously a really important player for us, he's one of the reasons we are where we are now. But last time we beat Arsenal without Casemiro so we have a squad, we have to fill the gap, make a proper plan and the squad have to fill it and make sure, as a team. We already showed how to beat Arsenal."

Following their draw with Palace, Manchester United are third in the standings and are level on points with second-placed Manchester City. The Red Devils have had a great campaign under Ten Hag this term and will look to diminish the Gunners' lead at the Emirates on Sunday.

