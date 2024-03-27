"Got to look at all the options" - Pundit asks Liverpool to consider Gareth Southgate as Jurgen Klopp's replacement in the summer

Glen Johnson has urged Liverpool to keep their options open and consider appointing Gareth Southgate as their next manager. The former Reds defender believes the manager of the England national team can be a good pick once the EUROs are over.

Speaking to BetFred, Johnson said Southgate has done well with the England side (winning 59 of 92 games) and believes the success can be replicated with Liverpool. He added that the players are similar and it would be easy for the Englishman to settle in. He said:

"If he's available in the summer, then you've got to look at all the options. He's done a brilliant job with England, so there's no reason why he can't be successful with a club like Liverpool as he'd be dealing with a similar standard of players. You'd need to have the chat because you can't just dismiss him if he's available."

In January this year, Jurgen Klopp announced his decision to leave Liverpool at the end of the season. Roberto De Zerbi and Xabi Alonso are reportedly the front runners for the Anfield job right now.

Manchester United told to get Gareth Southgate as Erik Ten Hag's replacement

Glen Johnson went on to talk about Gareth Southgate getting linked with Manchester United and said he would be a good fit. However, he is aware of successful managers failing at Old Trafford and said:

"It's an awkward one to talk about because you don't want to go into a major tournament speculating about whether England's manager is going elsewhere. You also don't want to make assumptions over Erik ten Hag's future too because he's still the manager of Manchester United, but, unfortunately that's what happens, so we're going to do it."

"There have been a number of good, successful managers that have gone into the job at Manchester United and have struggled, so it wouldn't be guaranteed success for Gareth if he was to take the job."

He added:

"Manchester United are a huge club, with great support and on paper, they have a very good squad too. A top manager like Gareth could come in, get rid of a lot of the deadwood, provide that team with a good backbone and make Manchester United successful again, however, there's been a lot of good managers that have taken that job in recent years and have failed."

Apart from Gareth Southgate, Gary O'Neil, Graham Potter, and Hansi Flick have been linked with the Red Devils.