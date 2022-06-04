"Got man-handled" "Arteta was right all along" - 21-year-old Arsenal man gets ripped apart for his performance on international duty

Fans were not impressed by the performance put in by Arsenal loanee William Saliba on international duty with France. The 21-year-old defender spent the 2021-22 season out on loan at Ligue 1 side Olympique Marseille.

France suffered a shock 2-1 defeat against Denmark during their opening game of the UEFA Nations League in Paris on Friday, 3 June. Karim Benzema gave the reigning world champions the lead, but Denmark scored twice through Andreas Cornelius to seal victory.

Cornelius' second goal was a fierce shot from an acute angle to score past Hugo Lloris with two minutes of regular time remaining. The Trabzonspor forward wrestled with Saliba for the ball, with the Arsenal loanee coming out second best.

Saliba was introduced as a second-half substitute in place of Manchester United defender Raphael Varane. However, Denmark scored twice after he came on.

Fans on Twitter targeted Saliba after France's 2-1. Some opined why Arteta did not bring him back from loan quickly.

Dr. Rajpal Brar, DPT @3cbPerformance William Saliba trending based on goals that weren’t even his fault and people still wonder why Mikel Arteta didn’t immediately bring him into the Emirates and Premier League microscope William Saliba trending based on goals that weren’t even his fault and people still wonder why Mikel Arteta didn’t immediately bring him into the Emirates and Premier League microscope

Arsenal Presser @APresserV2 France's defensive line for that goal was a shambles. Saliba played the offside trap perfectly and then had to do his best to make up for his teammates poor positioning France's defensive line for that goal was a shambles. Saliba played the offside trap perfectly and then had to do his best to make up for his teammates poor positioning

Joe @JoeWritesftbl Twitter is so odd regarding Saliba, it’s the weirdest treatment of a player I have ever seen, he has like a network of fans and people who are waiting for him to make a mistake… all before he’s kicked a ball for Arsenal Twitter is so odd regarding Saliba, it’s the weirdest treatment of a player I have ever seen, he has like a network of fans and people who are waiting for him to make a mistake… all before he’s kicked a ball for Arsenal

Lalah @naijaendgooner So Saliba just got muscled off the ball for Denmark’s potential winner. I worry about all the expectations on this poor boy when he arrives in the battle fields of England. So Saliba just got muscled off the ball for Denmark’s potential winner. I worry about all the expectations on this poor boy when he arrives in the battle fields of England.

ً @VerrattiBall Saliba entre et on encaisse 2 buts, alors je ne sous entends rien mais c'est assez bizarre Saliba entre et on encaisse 2 buts, alors je ne sous entends rien mais c'est assez bizarre

Ben @beano24789 @TikiTakaConnor @TheAthleticUK Considering how Arteta was right all along with Saliba. I’ll back that decision 100% can only get better with consistent game time. @TikiTakaConnor @TheAthleticUK Considering how Arteta was right all along with Saliba. I’ll back that decision 100% can only get better with consistent game time.

Arsenal signed Saliba in the summer of 2019 from Ligue 1 side Saint-Etienne for a fee of around £27 million. The French defender is yet to make a first-team appearance for the Gunners, though. Saliba has had three separate loan spells away from the Emirates Stadium.

Saliba first returned to Saint-Etienne on loan for the 2019-20 season before spending a season on loan at OGC Nice. Most recently, the 21-year-old defender was out on loan at Marseille, where his good form saw him make his France debut earlier this year.

During the 2021-22 season, Saliba made 52 appearances for Marseille across competitions. The Frenchman played 36 of 38 Ligue 1 matches this season.

What are Arsenal's defensive options for 2022-23 season?

Arsenal spent around £50 million to sign Ben White from Brighton & Hove Albion last summer. Since his move, White has become an integral member of Arsenal's defence alongside Gabriel Magalhaes.

However, apart from the two aforementioned centre-backs, the Gunners lack a proper backup as they prepare to compete in the UEFA Europa League next season. The only other player capable of playing centre-back naturally is Rob Holding, who has had a difficult time at the Emirates Stadium.

Saliba would be a welcome addition to the Gunners squad for the 2022-23 season if Arteta keeps him in the squad. There have been rumours linking the defender with a permanent move away from the Gunners, though.

The 21-year-old defender has a contract at the club till the summer of 2024.

