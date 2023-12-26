“Got nothing to be scared” - Agbonlahor makes confident prediction ahead of Manchester United vs Aston Villa

Gabriel Agbonlahor predicts his former side Aston Villa will come away with a victory against Manchester United in the Premier League on Tuesday, December 26.

Agbonlahor pointed to the difference in form for both sides heading into the game. While Aston Villa are in an unlikely title race along with Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City, United are languishing in mid-table.

The 37-year-old former player-turned-pundit believes Aston Villa have the upper hand going into the game and possesses a much better side than the Red Devils. This is despite the discrepancy between the two side's financial power.

It is worth noting that despite Agbonlahor predicting an Aston Villa win, he did not provide a definitive scoreline. Speaking to The Sun (via Yard Barker), Gabriel Agbonlahor was quoted as saying the following:

"The mighty have fallen at Manchester United. This game is massive and Villa have got nothing to be scared of. They're 11 points behind Villa. That shows you, especially with the money United have spent, the difference between both clubs."

He added:

"Villa are on the up and United are on a decline. Villa are flying. We've got one of the best managers in the league and positive energy from top to bottom. The owners, manager and fanbase are all together."

Aston Villa are currently on a seven-match unbeaten run in the Premier League. This run includes five victories, including two home wins against fellow title challengers in the form of Arsenal and Manchester City. However, they will come into the game after dropping points against relegation-threatened Sheffield United, drawing 1-1.

Manchester United, on the other hand, are currently winless in their last three games and have failed to score a goal in these games as well. They suffered a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Bournemouth in their previous home game.

Erik ten Hag's side are coming into the game on the back of a 2-0 defeat to West Ham United on Saturday, December 23.

How did Manchester United do against Aston Villa last season?

Manchester United had mixed fortunes against Aston Villa during the 2022-23 season in the Premier League. The Red Devils picked up one win and one defeat against Villa last time around.

United suffered a 3-1 defeat at Villa Park during the early stages of the season. Leon Bailey, Lucas Digne and Jacob Ramsey were the goalscorers for Aston Villa. The latter did score an own goal in the game as well.

Manchester United did pick up a narrow 1-0 win against Unai Emery's side in the second half of last season. A solitary goal from Bruno Fernandes was enough for the Red Devils to secure all three points on that occasion.