“Got nowhere near them” – Roy Keane slams Manchester United man for ‘dreadful’ display against Middlesbrough

Former Manchester United captain Roy Keane has lambasted Dean Henderson for his performance in the Red Devils' loss against Middlesbrough last night. The English giants fell to a 8-7 defeat on penalties after a 1-1 draw (after extra-time) at Old Trafford to exit the FA Cup in the fourth round.

Henderson failed to save any of Boro's eight penalties, with Keane stating that both the Red Devils keeper and his counterpart Joe Lumley were poor. Speaking to ITV after the game, the Irishman said (as quoted by Metro):

"The two goalkeepers were dreadful in the penalty shootout. They got nowhere near them."

Despite recording over 70% possession and managing 30 shots (nine on target), Ralf Rangnick's side could only score one goal in 120 minutes. Jadon Sancho put them ahead in the 25th minute after Cristiano Ronaldo's penalty miss five minutes earlier.

United created a number of chances to go ahead but failed to take them as Garth Crooks brought Boro level in the second half. The much-fancied hosts ended up losing the game when Anthony Elanga blasted his spot-kick well over the crossbar.

Manchester United looking at another season without silvwerware

The defeat to Middlesbrough meant Manchester United are now out of both domestic cups with the season still only in February. They were dumped out of the Carabao Cup by West Ham United back in September, with that 1-0 defeat also coming at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils are also 19 points behind leaders Manchester City in the Premier League and are not considered to be in the title mix at the moment. Rangnick's troops have a lot to do just to secure a top-four spot, with the likes of West Ham, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur just behind them in the table.

This effectively means Manchester United's only hope of silverware remaining this season will be in the form of the UEFA Champions League. They face reigning La Liga champions Atletico Madrid in the Round of 16, with the first leg to take place on February 23 at the Wanda Metropolitano.

The Red Devils will need to put in some incredible displays if they are to win the Champions League, however. Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City remain the favorites for the title.

Manchester United's mixed results under interim boss Rangnick so far will also not inspire too much confidence within their fanbase.

