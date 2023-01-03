Got slutted out differently” – Fans blast Liverpool star for ‘utterly spineless’ display in 3-1 loss to Brentford

Fans slammed Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate for his poor display in the Reds' 3-1 defeat against Brentford away in the Premier League on January 2.

The centre-half made an error early in the game, scoring an own goal to break the deadlock on the Bees' behalf. Things went from bad to worse for him as another poor defensive error also led to Bryan Mbeumo scoring the third goal for Brentford.

The French defender has been impressive in the backline for Jurgen Klopp's men since joining the club from RB Leipzig in 2021. He was also an important player for France as he helped the nation get to the final of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

However, in his first club game since his World Cup heroics, Konate failed to reach expectations for Liverpool.

Fans were not impressed with Konate's performance and took to Twitter to blast him for the sub-par display. Here is a selection of their tweets:

Isaac Waihenya @IsaacWaihenya Ibrahima Konate is more of a liability than an asset to Liverpool.

Better Matip. Ibrahima Konate is more of a liability than an asset to Liverpool.Better Matip.

Son of Otim 🐺 @donandrejr What’s do you call a konate own goal for the bees?

A freebee What’s do you call a konate own goal for the bees? A freebee

Aadyx❤️🩶 @Aadyx1 thank god we didnt sign konate instead thank god we didnt sign konate instead 💀

clandestine reverend from the bricks @_theghettomonk Konate could have 3 Konate could have 3

J @barlowball Konate got slutted out differently Konate got slutted out differently

Blaen @Blaen_17 Konate utterly spineless. Konate utterly spineless.

Matt @MattOMaraaa Shocking from Konate that Shocking from Konate that

Gogzy @straight_007 VVD got rinsed and now Konate been finished. VVD got rinsed and now Konate been finished.

Liverpool lose to Brentford for the first time since 1938

Liverpool started the game on the front foot and had two early chances. David Raya made a great save after a Virgil van Dijk effort, but the goal would have been disallowed for offside. In the eighth minute, Ben Mee blocked a shot from Darwin Nunez after a great touch and pass from Mohamed Salah.

Brentford eventually took the lead midway through the first half. A corner kick from Bryan Mbeumo deflected off Konate and into the net, despite Alisson's attempt to save it. Kostas Tsimikas nearly equalized for Liverpool, but his shot was saved by Raya.

Brentford had two more goals scored by Yoane Wissa, disallowed for offside. However, the Congo international eventually put his name on the scoresheet just before halftime.

This gave Brentford a two-goal lead in 45 minutes.

Jurgen Klopp responded drastically, making three substitutions at half-time in search of an improved performance. Notably, the efforts in the final third started to show.

Darwin Nunez thought he scored but was disallowed for offside after a VAR review. However, the deficit was reduced to one goal when Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain scored from a cross by Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Liverpool continued to push for an equalizer, with Fabinho forcing a save from Raya and Konate just missing the target with a header from a corner. Despite those efforts, the Reds slumped in defense.

Brentford then sealed the win to make it 3-1 when Mbeumo scored after a pass from Norgaard.

The Reds are sixth in the league table while the Bees climbed to seventh place.

