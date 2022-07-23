“Got sold far too easy!”, “Absolutely embarrassing” – Manchester United fans slam 28-year-old star after ‘poor’ performance in 2-2 draw with Aston Villa

Some Manchester United fans have taken to social media to blast Victor Lindelof for his underwhelming performance in the Red Devils' draw against Aston Villa.

Manchester United faced Premier League rivals Aston Villa in their fourth pre-season friendly of the summer today (July 23). Erik ten Hag went into the game in Australia hoping to maintain his winning run as Red Devils' boss.

The Old Trafford outfit appeared to be on their way to registering their fourth win under Ten Hag as they took the lead in the first half. A goal from Jadon Sancho and an own-goal from Matty Cash saw the scoreline read 2-0 at half-time.

However, Leon Bailey pulled one back for Steven Gerrard's side just four minutes into the second half. Former Arsenal defender Callum Chambers went on to equalize for Villa in injury time.

The match between Manchester United and the Villans thus ended in a 2-2 draw. Liverpool legend Gerrard has now put an end to Ten Hag's winning run as the Red Devils' manager.

Manchester United fans believe Lindelof was at fault for the draw, and Bailey's goal in particular. The Sweden international has thus been the subject of criticism on Twitter following the match. Here are some of the best tweets about the defender's performance against Villa:

Samuel Luckhurst @samuelluckhurst Poor from Lindelof, who's easily done by Bailey and he curls it in. #mufc Poor from Lindelof, who's easily done by Bailey and he curls it in. #mufc

ً @TheFergusonWay Lindelof can't see looool Lindelof can't see looool

Frank 🇩🇪 @UTDFrankie SHAW AND LINDELOF WHAT IS THIS????



Absolutely embarrassing what I’m watching here from the left hand side of defence, Leon Bailey is too good.. SHAW AND LINDELOF WHAT IS THIS????Absolutely embarrassing what I’m watching here from the left hand side of defence, Leon Bailey is too good..

One Manchester United fan wrote on Twitter:

"Lindelof doing this backing off thing. Please sir, you are not Virgil [van Dijk]."

J… @yehsmacked lindelof doing this backing off thing please sir you are not virgil lindelof doing this backing off thing please sir you are not virgil

Terry Flewers @terryflewers Poor from Lindelof, got sold far too easy! Poor from Lindelof, got sold far too easy!

sammie @ayodeji_haryour

Only Fred can't stay at the base of



#MUNAVL Maguire and Lindelof are not compatible... Lindelof should be sold while Maguire should be partnered with a fast paced defender.Only Fred can't stay at the base of #MUFC midfield. #CR7𓃵 Eriksen Coutinho Sancho Van de Beek Ten Hag Maguire and Lindelof are not compatible... Lindelof should be sold while Maguire should be partnered with a fast paced defender. Only Fred can't stay at the base of #MUFC midfield. #MUNAVL #CR7𓃵 Eriksen Coutinho Sancho Van de Beek Ten Hag

𝘑𝘢𝘮𝘦𝘴🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 @SznTenHag Does Lindelof realise that a defender is supposed to try and prevent a shot from coming off Does Lindelof realise that a defender is supposed to try and prevent a shot from coming off

Another frustrated supporter wrote:

"I think [Lisandro] Martinez will help [Luke] Shaw (or whoever Erik ten Hag picks at left-back) no end. Any full-back is going to be twitchy with Lindelof alongside them."

Nicholas @jabbathesutt I think Martinez will help Shaw (or whoever ETH picks at LB) no end. Any full back is going to be twitchy with Lindelof alongside them I think Martinez will help Shaw (or whoever ETH picks at LB) no end. Any full back is going to be twitchy with Lindelof alongside them

Stretford Post @StretfordPost Lindelof goes hiding in games he’s also got to raise his levels higher..not good enough for me. Lindelof goes hiding in games he’s also got to raise his levels higher..not good enough for me.

Lindelof has started in each of the Red Devils' four pre-season friendlies so far. However, it remains to be seen if his performance against Villa will see him lose his place in the first XI in the upcoming matches.

Do Manchester United have more friendlies lined up?

The Red Devils' pre-season tour of Australia has come to an end with their 2-2 draw against Aston Villa. They will now face La Liga giants Atletico Madrid in Norway on July 30.

Ten Hag and Co. will return to England following their exhibition match against Los Rojiblancos. They have another pre-season friendly lined up against Rayo Vallecano at Old Trafford on July 31.

The Premier League giants will start their 2022-23 season with a home match against Brighton & Hove Albion on August 7.

