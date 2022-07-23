“Got sold far too easy!”, “Absolutely embarrassing” – Manchester United fans slam 28-year-old star after ‘poor’ performance in 2-2 draw with Aston Villa

Some Manchester United fans have taken to social media to blast Victor Lindelof for his underwhelming performance in the Red Devils' draw against Aston Villa.
Manchester United faced Premier League rivals Aston Villa in their fourth pre-season friendly of the summer today (July 23). Erik ten Hag went into the game in Australia hoping to maintain his winning run as Red Devils' boss.
The Old Trafford outfit appeared to be on their way to registering their fourth win under Ten Hag as they took the lead in the first half. A goal from Jadon Sancho and an own-goal from Matty Cash saw the scoreline read 2-0 at half-time.
However, Leon Bailey pulled one back for Steven Gerrard's side just four minutes into the second half. Former Arsenal defender Callum Chambers went on to equalize for Villa in injury time.
The match between Manchester United and the Villans thus ended in a 2-2 draw. Liverpool legend Gerrard has now put an end to Ten Hag's winning run as the Red Devils' manager.
Manchester United fans believe Lindelof was at fault for the draw, and Bailey's goal in particular. The Sweden international has thus been the subject of criticism on Twitter following the match. Here are some of the best tweets about the defender's performance against Villa:
One Manchester United fan wrote on Twitter:
"Lindelof doing this backing off thing. Please sir, you are not Virgil [van Dijk]."
Another frustrated supporter wrote:
"I think [Lisandro] Martinez will help [Luke] Shaw (or whoever Erik ten Hag picks at left-back) no end. Any full-back is going to be twitchy with Lindelof alongside them."
Lindelof has started in each of the Red Devils' four pre-season friendlies so far. However, it remains to be seen if his performance against Villa will see him lose his place in the first XI in the upcoming matches.
Do Manchester United have more friendlies lined up?
The Red Devils' pre-season tour of Australia has come to an end with their 2-2 draw against Aston Villa. They will now face La Liga giants Atletico Madrid in Norway on July 30.
Ten Hag and Co. will return to England following their exhibition match against Los Rojiblancos. They have another pre-season friendly lined up against Rayo Vallecano at Old Trafford on July 31.
The Premier League giants will start their 2022-23 season with a home match against Brighton & Hove Albion on August 7.