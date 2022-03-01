"Got to write off the next year or two" - Rio Ferdinand urges Manchester United to adopt Liverpool's strategy

Former Manchester United centre-back Rio Ferdinand has urged the Red Devils to play a patient game and replicate Liverpool’s success.

United have failed to win the Premier League title since the 2012-13 season as there have been too many managerial changes at the club.

The club hired Ralf Rangnick on an interim basis towards the end of 2021 after sacking Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. The German has overseen an upturn in results since taking over as the side are currently fourth in the Premier League table.

Statman Dave @StatmanDave



But teams have scored more goals than



Wasteful. Since Ralf Rangnick became interim manager at Man Utd, no team has created more chances in the Premier League [160].Butteams have scored more goals than #MUFC [20] during that period.Wasteful. Since Ralf Rangnick became interim manager at Man Utd, no team has created more chances in the Premier League [160].But 4️⃣ teams have scored more goals than #MUFC [20] during that period.Wasteful. 😫 https://t.co/XWe28FLNhw

Rangnick will take over as a consultant after his interim spell as manager later this summer.

Ferdinand believes his former club need a long-term plan, even if it means they will have to go trophyless for the next two years. The Englishman said on his Vibe with Five YouTube channel:

“I think personally United have got to write off the next year or two in terms of trophies, minimum.”

He added:

“Say ‘we're going to rebuild what we have, get our recruitment right and there is a certain style of play under this new manager that we are going to go with and he is going to have time to get it all right. There is going to be mistakes, a few things that go wrong but we are going to stick with this guy and give him a minimum of two years to work it out’ and see the progress and that development happen.”

Ferdinand concluded:

“It's going to take that long, and you can't have that transition and win. It doesn't happen. Liverpool didn't do it. How long did it take Klopp to win? You have to take a leaf out of other team's books.”

Manchester United need a long-term game plan on the pitch

Manchester United have failed to compete for the Premier League title on a consistent basis in the last ten years or so. Liverpool have moved ahead of the Red Devils because of a clear game plan both on and off the pitch.

While the Red Devils started well in the Solskjaer era, their performance levels eventually dropped. The Norwegian was also not experienced enough to turn things around when the results went awry.

Manchester United have a world-class squad, and a manager like Rangnick needs to be given time to change their identity on the pitch. Although it remains to be seen if he will be given any control post the interim role, his presence will improve performances on the pitch and their recruitment off it.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra