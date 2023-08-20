"Gracias Leo" - David Beckham posts message on social media as Lionel Messi leads Inter Miami to Leagues Cup victory

Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham has saluted Lionel Messi after the Argentine icon guided his side to Leagues Cup glory.

Messi, 36, scored a sublime opener for the Herons, with a typically sensational left-footed strike in the 23rd minute. Nashville equalized through Fafa Picault in the 57th minute and the two sides headed to a penalty shootout.

The legendary forward converted the opening spot-kick of the shootout before Inter Miami would clinch a memorable 10-9 victory on penalties. It was the first trophy the MLS club have won in their five-year history.

David Beckham took to Instagram to thank Lionel Messi for helping his Herons side win the Leagues Cup. He posted an image of the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner and added:

"Gracias Leo."

Beckham was seen embracing Messi following Inter Miami's Leagues Cup triumph. The iconic attacker lit up the tournament with 10 goals and one assist in seven games.

The Miami co-owner had glowing words for his new signing after the win. He stated (via Albiceleste Talk):

“I’ve signed the greatest in football history, I’m so proud.”

Lionel Messi has become the most decorated player in football history with 44 trophies from 2004 to 2023. He is taking the United States by storm, which bodes well for Beckham's MLS club ahead of the new season.

David Beckham pictured alongside Inter Miami's new heroes Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets, and Jordi Alba

David Beckham reunited Barca icons Messi, Busquets, and Alba.

Inter Miami fans have enjoyed a massive turnaround in form since Lionel Messi and his longtime teammates Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba arrived at DRV PNK Stadium.

The Herons have won every game that the trio have all played in and the Barcelona legends are flourishing in Gerardo Martino's side. David Beckham has overseen three of the biggest arrivals in the history of the MLS.

The quartet were snapped by Inter Miami's media team following their Leagues Cup victory. The photo shows Messi with his arm around Beckham while Busquets and Alba are also sitting alongside the iconic duo.

Beckham appeared to make it his goal this summer to reunite the Barca trio at DRV PNK. He captioned an image of Jordi Alba's announcement picture, stating:

"And the trio is complete."

Messi isn't the only one shining at Miami as Busquets and Alba have also made an immediate impact. The former featured in all seven Leagues Cup fixtures, pulling the strings in Martino's side's midfield.

Meanwhile, Alba joined Beckham's MLS franchise during the tournament. However, he has immediately broken into Martino's starting XI and scored one goal, and provided two assists in five Leagues Cup games.