"Gracias Messi" - Brazilian striker thanks Lionel Messi after exchanging shirts with Inter Miami superstar

Lionel Messi returned to action for Inter Miami after missing the last four games with a hamstring injury and played in the second half of the 2-2 draw against the Colorado Rapids on Saturday, April 6.

After the game, he traded shirts with the Rapids' forward Rafael Navarro. The 23-year-old Brazilian striker took to social media and thanked Messi, showing off his jersey.

"Gracias Messi," Navarro wrote on Instagram.

The Argentine megastar is frequently approached by players from opposing teams asking for his jersey after matches.

Navarro and Messi were both on the scoresheet during the 2-2 draw between their teams in the MLS. The Brazilian forward scored the game's opening goal from the penalty spot in the 45th minute, while Messi equalized in the 57th minute.

Inter Miami assistant addresses Lionel Messi reportedly getting involved in yelling incident after game vs Monterrey

Inter Miami assistant coach Javi Morales recently opened up on the reported altercation involving Lionel Messi and the Monterrey coaching staff following the Herons' 2-1 defeat in the CONCACAF Champions Cup.

As per ESPN, Messi approached the CF Monterrey locker room and started yelling. Monterrey's assistant coach Nico Sanchez has since taken responsibility for the incident, stating that he made some inappopriate comments about Inter Miami head coach Tata Martino.

Morales didn't provide many details about the incident in his statement and focused on his team's defeat in the first leg of the quarterfinals.

"The most important thing happened on the field, which is a Cup match, we know what those matches represent, they are played with intensity. But truthfully, the most important part happened on the field. We played against a great rival, and unfortunately when we went down to 10 men, we couldn't maintain the result. Now we have to go to Monterrey and try to do it in the best way possible to advance," Morales said, via ESPN.

Messi hasn't yet addressed the reported incident and it remains to be seen if he will provide any update prior to Wednesday's second leg. Lionel Messi is expected to be available for the game as Inter Miami look to turn things around and make it to the semifinals.

