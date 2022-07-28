Graeme Souness blasts calamitous running of operations at Manchester United

Graeme Souness has blasted Manchester United for the way they have conducted their day-to-day operations since Sir Alex Ferguson retired. He claimed the way they handed new contracts to Juan Mata and Phil Jones last summer highlights the issue.

Manchester United have not won the Premier League since Sir Alex retired. The Red Devils have also been trophyless since Jose Mourinho led them to the Europa League title in 2017.

Speaking to Sky Bet, Souness claimed the Old Trafford side have lost their pull on big players. He added that it has been 10 years of mismanagement and that has seen players prefer move elsewhere. He said:

"The problem they have is they're so poor in so many areas. That's a problem for those making the decisions at the football club. If you're a big player, do you go to Manchester United? I mean, they've had a decade of just poor footballing decisions. It's not just the players they've bought - which is the easy thing to focus on - but when you look at making decisions like giving Phil Jones a new contract, giving Juan Mata a new contract, and you think things might be different next year."

He added:

"And then you talk about the players they've signed over the last decade, tell me one who's been a stand-out, one who makes you go wow. It's 10 years of mismanagement. For ManUtd, it's not about the top four, it's about challenging for the title. They're a country mile away from that. Yes, they'll be better, but whoever is making the decisions going forward needs to get them right. They've got to improve their footballing decisions, who they keep and who they recruit."

Manchester United are aiming to get back to the top under Erik ten Hag

Manchester United have made a good start under Erik ten Hag and remain unbeaten in pre-season games. They also defeated Liverpool in their first match of the summer and in comprehensive style.

In the transfer market, they have been able to sign Tyrell Malacia and Lisandro Martinez while also snapping up Christen Eriksen on a free transfer.

But last season's top scorer Cristiano Ronaldo is keen on leaving the club and has not played any of the pre-season games.

