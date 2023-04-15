Graeme Souness criticises Liverpool defender Andy Robertson after incident with linesman

Former Liverpool midfielder Graeme Souness has criticized current Reds left-back Andy Robertson for his conduct towards referees in the Premier League. Souness considers Robertson to be one of the 'most-guilty' players when it comes to voicing his opinions to match officials.

Souness' comments came after last Sunday's match between Liverpool and Arsenal at Anfield, where an unusual incident occurred involving Robertson and assistant referee Constantine Hatzidakis. The Liverpool player appeared to have been elbowed in the face by Hatzidakis, causing quite a stir.

Rory Talks Football @Rory_Talks_Ball The FA will take NO action over linesman Constantine Hatzidakis following the incident with Andy Robertson



Good.



It was a nothing incident, let’s stop trying to cull all passion and emotion from the game The FA will take NO action over linesman Constantine Hatzidakis following the incident with Andy RobertsonGood.It was a nothing incident, let’s stop trying to cull all passion and emotion from the game 👏 The FA will take NO action over linesman Constantine Hatzidakis following the incident with Andy RobertsonGood. It was a nothing incident, let’s stop trying to cull all passion and emotion from the game https://t.co/8GrMOvy1hh

However, on further examination, it was revealed that Robertson had initially placed his hand on Hatzidakis. In response, the assistant referee claimed he was merely trying to pull his arm away. It has subsequently been decided that Hatzidakis will not face any additional charges for the incident.

Souness expressed his disapproval of Robertson's actions, asserting that players should never make physical contact with match officials. The former Liverpool midfielder placed the responsibility for the altercation squarely on Robertson's shoulders, urging him to treat referees with more respect.

Anything Liverpool @AnythingLFC_ Former Premier League referees Peter Walton and Mark Clattenburg have defended linesman Constantine Hatzidakis for his role in the incident with Liverpool defender Andy Robertson during the clash with Arsenal. Former Premier League referees Peter Walton and Mark Clattenburg have defended linesman Constantine Hatzidakis for his role in the incident with Liverpool defender Andy Robertson during the clash with Arsenal. https://t.co/cLYLh0pS49

Speaking to the Daily Mail (via Liverpool Echo), Souness explained:

"Robbo is among the most guilty when it comes to Premier League players letting the officials have it. And to compound things, he then placed an arm on Hatzidakis. I don’t care how light that contact might have been, you never touch an official in a moment of criticism or aggression. Not in my day. Not now. And that’s why I have sympathy with the linesman in this case. I don’t see him throwing out an elbow."

He continued:

"What I see is a reflex response which says: ‘Get away. Go away’. In the days which have followed, this official has been hung out to dry by his peers. I wouldn’t like to be on the receiving end of a proper elbow from Hatzidakis, by the way. He’s clearly someone who spends a lot of time in the gym."

"But I don’t think there’s been a common-sense response to this incident. That’s just where we are in the world, not just football. Everyone goes overboard with their reactions."

Liverpool have their eyes on Matheus Nunes: Reports

As per Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth (via GiveMeSport), Liverpool FC are expected to rekindle their interest in midfielder Matheus Nunes, following the club's withdrawal from the race to sign Jude Bellingham. Sheth claims that the Reds are said to be on the lookout for midfield reinforcements ahead of next season.

Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's contracts are set to expire at the end of the season. Additionally, the first-choice trio of Fabinho, Thiago, and Jordan Henderson are not getting any younger.

The club were reportedly interested in Bellingham, but Paul Joyce of The Times revealed that the player's price tag was beyond the Reds' budget. As a result, the focus has shifted to Nunes, who could be a more affordable option for the Merseyside club.

Poll : 0 votes