Former Liverpool midfielder turned television pundit Graeme Souness has claimed that Neymar has not been able to justify himself as the heir to Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Neymar was widely tipped by many to reach the heights of two footballing greats, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

However, Graeme Souness has claimed that the Brazil international has not been able to live up to those lofty expectations in his career.

Souness has hailed Neymar for his incredible talent and ability but has insisted that he can be very frustrating to watch at times. He told talkSPORT:

“I want to see more from him. He’s got incredible ability, he was heir, apparent, to the throne of [Lionel] Messi and [Cristiano] Ronaldo, but he has not picked the baton up, for me."

“I’m not sitting here saying he’s not an infinitely talented man, there’s things about him that are easy on the eye. I just find it slightly frustrating that when it’s going well for him he wants to show how clever he is all the time, make it look that it’s very easy for him."

“I’m not being a killjoy because some of the football tonight was fabulous but I’m thinking, and he’d [fellow pundit Roy Keane] be the exact same if he was out there, ‘you would’ve emptied him tonight, some of these antics, with his showboating’, but he is great on the eye for some people.”

Neymar started for Brazil in their opening game of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, in which Brazil won 2-0 against Serbia. However, he was withdrawn in the 80th minute with an injury.

The Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward returned to action with a goal and assist in the Round of 16 as the South Americans comfortably beat South Korea 4-1.

Brazil will now take on Croatia in the quarter-finals and could be up against Lionel Messi's Argentina in the semis.

Meanwhile, Portugal have also made their way to the quarter-finals with an emphatic 6-1 win against Switzerland.

Cristiano Ronaldo was surprisingly named on the bench and came on from the bench as a late second-half substitute.

Brazil superstar Neymar fancies Brazil's chances in the FIFA World Cup after dominant performance against South Korea

Brazil star Neymar has claimed that Selecao are dreaming of ending their 20-year FIFA World Cup drought and winning the coveted trophy in Qatar. The PSG superstar said:

“We are dreaming of winning the title, that's obvious, but we have to go step by step."

Will one of PSG's front 3 bring home the World Cup trophy? Mbappe, Neymar and Messi are all through to the quarterfinals!Will one of PSG's front 3 bring home the World Cup trophy? Mbappe, Neymar and Messi are all through to the quarterfinals!Will one of PSG's front 3 bring home the World Cup trophy? 🏆 https://t.co/4Au9oY5ckm

“When I got injured I spent a very difficult night. I was thinking of a million different things.”

Neymar scored his 76th goal in Brazil's colors from the spot against South Korea as Tite's side won 4-1.

The PSG superstar is only a goal away from equalling legendary Pele’s record tally (77 goals in 92 games) for the South American giants.

