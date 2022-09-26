"Graham Potter was really appreciated for the future" – Fabrizio Romano comments on Gareth Southgate's future as England manager

England head coach Gareth Southgate is considered the right choice to lead the Three Lions in the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, according to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Southgate, whose current deal expires in December 2024, has recently come under fire for England's toothless performances. The Three Lions lost 1-0 against Italy at the San Siro in Milan on September 23, relegating them to the second tier of the UEFA Nations League.

England, who are winless in their last five matches, are currently bottom of their League A Group 3 behind Hungary, Italy, and Germany. The Harry Kane-captained outfit also failed to score from open play for around 495 minutes in the build-up to the FIFA World Cup.

Football Daily @footballdaily England haven't scored a goal in open play in 495 minutes



3 consecutive games without a goal



Winless in last five games



In his column for Caught Offside, Romano shed light on Southgate's situation at the helm of the Three Lions, saying:

"At the moment, nothing has changed. Southgate is considered the right manager for the World Cup by the FA. I think he deserves this chance at the World Cup after great Euros and then... we will see."

He added:

"Graham Potter was really appreciated for the future, but now with Chelsea job, that option has collapsed, of course."

Earlier this month, Chelsea appointed former Brighton & Hove Albion boss Graham Potter as their new head coach on a five-year deal. He guided the west London outfit to a 1-1 draw against RB Salzburg at Stamford Bridge in the UEFA Champions League on September 14.

Southgate, on the other hand, will aim to register a win over Germany in the UEFA Nations League at Wembley Stadium. England are scheduled to face Hansi Flick's side on Monday, September 26 in their last international fixture before the start of the FIFA World Cup.

Ranked fifth in the world, the Three Lions have been drawn in Group B alongside the USA, Wales and Iran. The quadrennial tournament is set to kick off on November 21, with the final on December 18.

England @England A session at @SpursOfficial 's training ground as preparations begin for Monday's game. A session at @SpursOfficial's training ground as preparations begin for Monday's game. https://t.co/bdH4Rv3ebb

Gareth Southgate admits he is not above sacking from England job

Speaking at a pre-match press conference, Gareth Southgate claimed that he is completely aware of his situation as England head coach. He told reporters (via The Guardian):

"My sole focus at the moment is to get the team right for tomorrow and then we are focusing on a good performance and a good result. I know ultimately I will be judged on what happens at that World Cup."

He added:

"Contracts are irrelevant in football because... if results are not good enough it is time to go your separate ways. Why would I be any different? I am not arrogant enough to think that my contract is going to protect me in any way."

