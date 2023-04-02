“Great bit of play” – Paul Merson mightily impressed by Arsenal man during 4-1 win against Leeds

Former Arsenal player turned football pundit Paul Merson has praised Gabriel Martinelli for his outstanding performance during Arsenal's 4-1 win over Leeds United on Saturday, 1 April.

Martinelli provided a pinpoint assist for Ben White's goal in the 47th minute, beating Luke Ayling before passing the ball to the Englishman, who tapped it home.

Merson, commenting on the strike, said:

“What a goal. Arsenal have dominated since the restart. Great bit of play from Martinelli. He goes past Ayling like he isn’t there. There’s Ben White to steer in. Great finish.''

Martinelli has been in fine form for Arsenal during the business end of the season, contributing with goals and assists. Despite facing criticism for a dip in his overall performances, he has continued to prove his status as one of the most in-form wingers in the world. The 21-year-old Brazilian has scored 13 goals and provided four assists in 39 games for the Gunners this season.

While Bukayo Saka has been receiving most of the credit for his performances with Arsenal, and rightly so, Martinelli has also been producing magic regularly. The youngster's well-rounded abilities make him an absolute gem for Mikel Arteta's side, and he could one day become one of the best players in the world.

Merson was impressed with Martinelli's performance against Leeds. His comments highlight the Brazilian player's impact on games, even when he is not getting as much credit as he deserves.

The Brazil international has shown glimpses of his potential since joining Arsenal from Ituano in 2019. However, he suffered a long-term injury during the 2019-20 season, which limited his playing time. He has gradually returned to form and has played an important role in Arsenal's Premier League title race this season.

Martinelli's versatility and work ethic are some of the attributes that make him stand out. He can play as a winger, striker, or even a wing-back. Furthermore, the dynamic player is known for his high work rate and pressing, making him a valuable asset to Arteta's system.

Leandro Trossard puts on another masterclass as Arsenal restore 8-point lead over Manchester City in Premier League

Leandro Trossard (in red) in action during match against Leeds United

Once again, Leandro Trossard was the show's star as Arsenal restored their eight-point lead over Manchester City in the EPL title race after beating Leeds United 4-1.

The Belgian midfielder has been in sensational form, providing seven assists in his last six Premier League games and one assist on international duty.

During the Gunners' 4-1 victory against Leeds United on Saturday, Trossard showcased his impressive passing accuracy with 33 out of 40 passes completed. He also created three chances and produced an expected assists (xA) rating of 0.73. His performances have been crucial to Arsenal's title push, and he shows no signs of slowing down.

Paul Merson predicts Man City vs Liverpool and other Premier League GW 29 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes