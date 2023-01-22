"Great to catch up with world champion" - Cristiano Ronaldo posts Instagram update after meeting UFC heavyweight champ 

Al Nassr forward Cristiano Ronaldo met up with former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou as he prepares for his debut in the Saudi Pro League. The legendary forward is set to make his first appearance for Rudi Garcia's side against Ettifaq on Sunday (January 22).

Ronaldo, 37, won't need much galvanizing to prepare for his debut as he has lit up world football over the years with mesmerizing performances. He geared up for the clash with Ettifaq with a double in Riyadh Season Team's 5-3 friendly defeat to PSG on Thursday (January 19).

The Portuguese icon has blown defenders away with his ability over the years, as has Ngannou in UFC's heavyweight division. The imposing Nigerian fighter boasts a record of 17-3-0. He recently departed the UFC following a dispute with the promotion's president Dana White over fighter pay.

He relinquished the World Heavyweight Title as a result of being let go by the American mixed martial arts promotion. Ngannou appears to be enjoying himself in the aftermath of his departure.

He met up with Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia, and the pair shared a snap and an amusing video. The Al Nassr striker posted a picture of the duo on his Instagram account with the caption:

"Great to catch up with world champion (Francis Ngannou) today!"

Cristiano Ronaldo admitted in 2020 that he would rather watch UFC or boxing than football in his downtime. He said (via Insider):

"Between watching a football match or a boxing or UFC fight, I choose boxing or UFC."

Ronaldo is unlikely to consider stepping into the Octagon, although, you wouldn't put it past the five-time Ballon d'Or winner. The size difference between Ngannou and the Real Madrid icon is quite a sight. The Portuguese weighs in at 85kg, while the former UFC Heavyweight Champion is an astounding 117kg.

Cristiano Ronaldo has met new Portugal boss Roberto Martinez to discuss his future

Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal crashed out of the World Cup.

Cristiano Ronaldo endured a difficult 2022 FIFA World Cup with Portugal, scoring one goal in five appearances. Selecao das Quinas crashed out at the quarterfinals after a 1-0 defeat to Morocco.

Speculation has grown over the Al Nassr forward's future with his national team in the aftermath of his disappointing World Cup campaign. Fernando Santos was sacked as Portugal manager following the tournament and replaced by former Belgium boss Martinez.

According to L'Equipe, Ronaldo met with the Spaniard to discuss his future. Martinez is keen for the all-time international top goalscorer (118 goals) to stay as part of his team.

