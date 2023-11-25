“Great feeling to play alongside my role model” - Nigeria international receives autograph from Cristiano Ronaldo, describes feeling on Instagram 

Nigerian forward Godwin Saviour was elated to play alongside his idol Cristiano Ronaldo as his Al Akhdoud lost to Al Nassr on Friday, November 24. Ronaldo scored twice, including an audacious chip, to lead his side to a win before taking pictures with and signing an autograph for Saviour.

Al Akhdoud visited Al Nassr as action returned in the Saudi Pro League, and Saviour was listed to start for his side. He came up against Ronaldo, who also led the line for his side, in the game.

Cristiano Ronaldo proved to be the decisive factor once again in the encounter with a brace for his side, helping them claim three points at home. The 38-year-old took pictures with Godwin Saviour, who was very happy to pose for photographs with him in the dressing room.

The 27-year-old winger joined Al Akhdoud from Portuguese outfit Casa Pia in the summer. He shared his picture with Ronaldo on Instagram and captioned it with a description of how he felt about meeting the forward.

“Gutted not to come back home with the win, but it was a great feeling to play alongside my role model."

Godwin Saviour has scored twice in nine league appearances for Al Akhdoud this season. The 27-year-old has already played once for the Nigerian national team in his career. He featured for the entire duration of the match against Al Nassr.

Cristiano Ronaldo serving up reminders of his quality

Cristiano Ronaldo has now scored 15 goals this season for Al Nassr and leads the scoring charts in the Saudi Pro League. The Portuguese great has been immense for his side since joining them in January, but his impact has been much more profound this season.

Al Nassr are in second place, one point behind leaders Al Hilal, in the Saudi Pro League standings. Al Aalami, as they are otherwise known, have also not lost a game in all competitions since losing their first two matches of the season back-to-back.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been a catalyst for their success, with his tally of 18 goals in 16 appearances across all competitions, by far the best in Saudi. The 38-year-old also finished his country's qualifying campaign for Euro 2024 with 10 goals.

Much has been made of Ronaldo's waning powers in recent times, but his response has been to perform impressively every time. He will be keen to add more silverware to his collection at the Saudi club this season.