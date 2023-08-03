"Great game by all, so happy with the win" - Lionel Messi reacts after spearheading Inter Miami to 3-1 win against Orlando City

Lionel Messi posted a message of joy on social media after leading Inter Miami CF to a win over Orlando City SC in the Round of 32 of the Leagues Cup 2023.

Playing their first knockout match of the tournament, the Herons picked up a comfortable 3-1 victory at the DRV PNK Stadium on Wednesday, August 2. Messi scored a brace, while Josef Martinez won and converted a penalty for Miami. Cesar Araujo scored Orlando's only goal of the contest in the 17th minute.

Following the win, La Pulga took to Instagram to post a message (translated from Spanish).

"Great game by all, so happy for the win!!!. Good night Miami !!! 😉👍," Lionel Messi wrote.

The victory was notably Inter Miami's third in a row since Messi joined the club, with all three coming in the Leagues Cup.

They first defeated Cruz Azul 2-1, with the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner scoring a stunning, game-winning free-kick in second-half stoppage time. He then bagged a brace and laid out an assist to help them thrash Atlanta United 4-0 in their second group-stage match.

Lionel Messi will now hope to guide them past FC Dallas in the Round of 16 of the tournament. The match will take place in Dallas this weekend.

Lionel Messi scored two sumptuous volleys for Inter Miami against Orlando City

Lionel Messi's goals against Orlando City were a sight to behold.

The Argentine superstar netted the game's opener in the seventh minute. He collected a delightful lob from Robert Taylor with his chest before volleying home with his left foot from close range.

Messi's second effectively sealed the contest after Josef Martinez had put Inter Miami 2-1 up in the 51st minute. This time around, Taylor floated a cross from the left to the right side of the box where Martinez was waiting. The latter chested the ball before playing a cushioned pass to find an unmarked Messi.

The two-time FIFA World Cup Golden Ball winner met it with another emphatic volley, this time with his weaker right foot, to make it 3-1 in the 72nd minute.

You can watch both goals here:

Messi has already managed an impressive catalogue of goals in just over 200 minutes of action for his new club. Inter Miami and their fans will hope there's a lot more to come from their marquee signing.