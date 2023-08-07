"Great gesture for a living legend," "Too cold" - Fans in awe as Real Madrid superstar gets new No. 7 pendant in honor of Cristiano Ronaldo

Fans on social media have reacted to Real Madrid winger Vinicius Jr.'s incredible tribute to club legend and footballing superstar Cristiano Ronaldo.

Vinicius received the iconic No. 7 shirt at Los Blancos following Eden Hazard's departure earlier this summer. Some legendary players like Raul and Ronaldo have donned the shirt before.

Having joined the club from Manchester United in 2009, Cristiano Ronaldo received the No. 7 shirt following Raul's departure in 2010. He went on to achieve legendary status at Real Madrid donning the shirt.

The Portuguese is Los Blancos' all-time top scorer with 450 goals in 438 games. He helped the Spanish giants win four UEFA Champions League trophies, among other honors.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has been an inspiration for a number of footballers over the years, including Vinicius. The Brazilian winger was recently seen wearing a big silver pendant cut in the shape of "7". The pendant featured multiple small engravings of Cristiano Ronaldo's iconic 'SIUUU' celebration at the back.

Real Madrid winger Vinicius Jr. names Cristiano Ronaldo as his inspiration

Widely regarded as one of the two greatest players of all time, Cristiano Ronaldo has inspired many young footballers over the years.

Vinicius Jr. also hailed the Portuguese icon as his inspiration after receiving the No. 7 shirt at Real Madrid. He shared his delight at receiving the shirt, saying (via MARCA):

"I'm very grateful to wear this jersey that many other great players have worn. It means a lot to me. It's a number that I've liked since I was a child."

He added:

"I am inspired by Cristiano Ronaldo because I've watched all of his games and he marked an era at the club. He's an idol for me."

Ronaldo is the all-time top scorer in world football, scoring 841 goals for club and country over the years. He currently plies his trade for Al-Nassr, having joined the club in January.

The 38-year-old is still going strong, having scored three goals in four games this season.

Vinicius, meanwhile, is expected to take on Ronaldo's mantle at Real Madrid. Having arrived from Flamengo in 2018, the 23-year-old winger has scored 59 goals and provided 64 assists in 225 games for the club.