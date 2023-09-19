"Great to get the win today" - Cristiano Ronaldo reacts on social media as Al-Nassr defeat Persepolis in AFC Champions League game

Cristiano Ronaldo took to social media to react after his Al-Nassr side opened their AFC Champions League campaign with a 2-0 win at 10-man Persepolis on Tuesday (September 19).

In a goalless first half in the Iranian capital, Luis Castro's side bossed proceedings before the game opened up after the break. Milad Sarlak's dismissal in the 52nd minute gave the visitors a distinct advantage, and they wouldn't let that go begging.

In the 62nd minute, Ronaldo was involved in the build-up play leading to his team's opener. The 38-year-old played in Marcelo Brozovic, whose accurate cut-back was converted by Abdulrahman Ghareeb.

Ten minutes later, Ghareeb turned provider, setting up left-back Mohammed Qassem to double Al-Nassr's advantage. That was enough for the Saudi Pro League giants to return home with all three points.

Ronaldo was substituted a minute from time, which meant that a goalscoring AFC Champions League debut was not to be. Nevertheless, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner was proud of his teammates' efforts and also acknowledged the warm welcome from Iranian fans.

He tweeted:

"Great to get the win today! A very special thank you to the fans and to all the Iranian people who have made this visit so special for us. Such an incredibly warm welcome."

Al-Nassr's next two games in the continent are at home. Luis Castro's side welcome Istiklol of Tajikistan on October 2 and Qatari side Al-Duhail on October 24.

Robert Lewandowski joins Cristiano Ronaldo in exclusive club

Robert Lewandowski

Before Tuesday, Cristiano Ronaldo (145) and Lionel Messi (132) were the only two players to score at least 100 goals in European club competitions.

Robert Lewandowski has now joined the duo in the exclusive club. The Pole scored in the 19th minute of Barcelona's 5-0 home win over Antwerp in their UEFA Champions League opener to bring up his landmark tally.

Lewandowski's tally includes 92 goals in the Champions League, where Ronaldo has 140 and Messi 129. The Pole has netted most of those (69) for his previous club Bayern Munich, where he spent close to a decade.

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo last played the UEFA Champions League in the 2021-22 season for Manchester United, who lost 2-1 on aggregate to Atletico Madrid in the Round of 16.

His last goal in the continental competition came in the 2-0 group-stage win at Villarreal that campaign, as he almost single-handedly propelled his side to the knockouts.