"Great for Liverpool" - Charlie Austin urges Jurgen Klopp to make move for 22-year-old midfielder

Former Queens Park Rangers (QPR) and Southampton striker Charlie Austin has urged Liverpool to sign on-loan Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher.

Gallagher has enjoyed a fantastic season with Crystal Palace and has been crucial to their style of play under Patrick Vieira. The Eagles are only four points away from the 10th spot in the Premier League. They also made an excellent run to the FA Cup semifinals, where they lost to Chelsea.

In 34 matches across all competitions, Gallagher has contributed a handy eight goals and five assists. The 22-year-old has also helped the team out defensively, recording the second-highest number of tackles (64) for the Eagles in the Premier League this term.

Austin believes Gallagher would be a solid addition to any team undergoing a rebuild. He told talkSPORT (as quoted by Rousing the Kop):

“I think any football team rebuilding would like to have Conor Gallagher. He’s so energetic, you look at the way he plays and how he carries himself. I think a lot of football fans who see him playing would say ‘I’d like him to be at my football club’.”

talkSPORT @talkSPORT “I think a lot of football fans would like to see Conor Gallagher at their club!”



“When Jordan Henderson moves on, or retires, he would be great for Liverpool..”



Charlie Austin says he’d love to see Gallagher play at “I think a lot of football fans would like to see Conor Gallagher at their club!”“When Jordan Henderson moves on, or retires, he would be great for Liverpool..”Charlie Austin says he’d love to see Gallagher play at #LFC , down the line. 💪 “I think a lot of football fans would like to see Conor Gallagher at their club!”🔴 “When Jordan Henderson moves on, or retires, he would be great for Liverpool..”Charlie Austin says he’d love to see Gallagher play at #LFC, down the line. 👀 https://t.co/f73x7NiECG

The former QPR forward added that Gallagher could be an option for Liverpool if Jordan Henderson moves on or retires. He said:

“I’d say he would be – not a replacement – but I’d put him in there when Jordan Henderson moves on or retires or whatever it is coming into a new football role. He’d be great for Liverpool.”

Liverpool host Villarreal in the Champions League tonight

Liverpool's quest for an unprecedented quadruple will enter its next challenge when they host Villarreal in the UEFA Champions League tonight (April 27). The semifinal clash promises to be an intriguing one.

The Reds have looked incredible up to this point in the competition, beating the likes of Inter Milan and SL Benfica in the previous two knockout rounds.

However, that pales in comparison to the Yellow Submarine's scalps. The La Liga outfit have eliminated Juventus and Bayern Munich in their last two Champions League ties.

Liverpool FC @LFC We all live in a red and white Kop



Our We all live in a red and white KopOur #LIVVIL programme cover 🤩 🎶 We all live in a red and white Kop 🎶Our #LIVVIL programme cover 🤩 https://t.co/fehAuNnHAY

Unai Emery's side certainly have the tools in place to disturb their much-fancied opponents. Jurgen Klopp will hope his troops step up to the plate to take a home win to the Estadio de la Ceramica next week.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh