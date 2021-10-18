"Great manager but doesn’t feel right" - Gary Neville believes Antonio Conte isn't the right choice to replace Solskjaer at Manchester United

Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville believes Antonio Conte is not the right manager to lead Manchester United if the club decides to sack Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The 46-year-old stated that the former Chelsea manager's tactics and style of play won't suit Manchester United.

Neville said in an Instagram live session (via the Express):

“Conte won’t be the manager at Manchester United I don’t think. I don’t think they’ll go for that option, personally. He’s a great manager but I think certain managers fit certain clubs and I don’t think Conte fits United personally. As I say, great manager but doesn’t feel right for me that one.”

According to the former England international, providing a manager with a strong squad is not enough to win trophies:

“I’m not into that - giving someone a squad. We tried that with Jose, ‘Give Jose a squad and we’ll definitely win the league.' We didn’t and in the end it was a mess and everybody wanted him out.”

Pressure mounting on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as Manchester United continue to slip in the Premier League

Pressure is surely mounting on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as Manchester United continue to drop points in the Premier League.

Following a loss to Aston Villa and a draw against Everton before the international break, Manchester United were yet again humiliated in the league. The Red Devils suffered a 4-2 defeat to Brendan Rodgers' Leicester City side over the weekend.

This means Manchester United have picked up just one point from their last three Premier League matches. They have now lost valuable ground in the race for the title, with the Red Devils now sixth in the table, five points behind league leaders Chelsea.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could be sacked in the coming weeks as Manchester United enter a difficult run of fixtures. The Red Devils will play Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester City, Chelsea and Arsenal in the coming weeks.

Various names have been linked to the Manchester United job if Solskjaer gets sacked this season. The most prominent names include Antonio Conte and Zinedine Zidane.

However, various reports have claimed that Manchester United are still backing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to come good and change the club's fortunes.

