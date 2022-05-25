"Great news for rivals", "Mid-table mediocrity" - Arsenal fans react angrily as 22-year-old makes U-turn to sign contract extension 

Arsenal fans have reacted to the news that forward Eddie Nketiah has reportedly changed his mind on his future and is set to stay at the Emirates Stadium.

According to David Ornstein of The Athletic, Nketiah is on the verge of signing a new five-year deal at the north London club, with his current contract set to expire this summer.

The 22-year-old was Mikel Arteta's first-choice striker towards the backend of the season, following a run of five goals in the Gunners' final seven league games. The former England youth international didn't start a Premier League game until April 20, where he scored a brace against Chelsea in a 4-2 victory at Stamford Bridge.

With Nketiah's contract set to expire, a number of clubs have been rumored to be interested in taking on the forward, including fellow London side Crystal Palace.

With squad player Mohamed Elneny signing a contract extension earlier in the day, Arsenal supporters seem disappointed by the news that the youngster will be extending his stay in north London.

Fans clearly feel they can do better, with the Gunners' lack of goals seen as a key reason as to why they missed out on fourth spot this season. Here are some of the best reactions to the Nketiah report:

Mikel Arteta claims Alexandre Lacazette's Arsenal future has already been decided

The Gunners' total of 61 top-flight goals this season was far less than any of the sides that got into the top four. Many fans expected forwards Lacazette and Nketiah would be released this summer.

While Nketiah's future appears close to being revealed, Arteta did not specify what was next for the French forward. Lacazette only scored two top-flight goals from open play across the entire campaign.

The 30-year-old has scored 71 goals in 206 Arsenal games since his arrival from Lyon in 2017. However, he failed to carry the goalscoring burden left by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who left for Barcelona in January.

According to L’Équipe, as quoted by Get French Football News, Arteta was asked about the futures of Lacazette, Elneny and Nketiah, to which the Spanish boss replied:

“I will talk to all three players, now or tomorrow. But we have clear ideas about what we want to do. [Their future] has been decided but it is very difficult to communicate it.

"To do it sooner, one way or the other, with three situations like these, would have been very, very clumsy.”

